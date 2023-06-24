I imagine that most of us have a favorite catch phrase, which is something we say to try and make sense of the ever-changing world around us. Here are a few I have heard over the years. A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush. A chain is only as strong as its weakest link. A fool and his money are soon parted. And my wife’s favorite: What goes around comes around, which a version of Galatians 6:7 where the scripture speaks of reaping what we sow.

I have a pastor friend who I have heard say that there is a certainty in life; things will change. The simplicity of the statement is clear, as is its depth. Life circumstances will change and there is nothing we can do to stop it. People become sick, we discover the place we have worked for many years is closing, or we find we have a major health issue. We may at times feel helpless amid all the changes going on around us. Yet, we have control over how we respond. We can react by emotionally falling apart, which we may do, as this a normal human response in times of tragedy and difficult circumstances. However, remember that we always have a response to life changes, and for one seeking God, ours is a faith response.

The faith response leads us to a calm, measured, and prayerful approach as to how we will proceed. When God’s people Israel needed hope, God told them in Isaiah 43:19, “See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.” If we are walking with God, seeking His guidance, and listening for His voice, He communicates a similar word for us. When life suddenly changes, we can look to the Lord with a reminder that God is doing a new work in our lives, and if we seek the Lord, He will lead us through our present difficulty. Rather than despair that our situation has change, God calls us to rise and walk forward into new hope and new direction.

I am acquainted with a man who many years ago discovered that the company he worked for was closing. He found himself depressed, bewildered, and uncertain how to proceed. He decided to do something he had never done before; he found a job working behind the counter at a fast-food restaurant chain. He soon became the manager, and he eventually worked his way up to regional manager. He listened to God’s voice about doing something new, and he responded.

With the certainly that things will change, here is another certainty; “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever." (Hebrews 13:8)