My wife and I recently returned from a trip to New York City to visit with our son who resides there. We had a wonderful time, but today I want to focus on our return trip. The weather turned bad that afternoon, so our flight from New York to Charlotte, North Carolina was running behind. Consequently, we missed our connecting flight from Charlotte to Asheville where our car was parked.

Before deboarding the plane, a flight attendant told the passengers that for those who missed their connecting flight, please proceed to the airline service counter. By the time we arrived, there were easily 50 people in front of us.

We had been standing in line for over an hour when someone from the airline approached me, and quietly asked where we were heading. I told her we needed to get to Asheville. “Go to gate D7,” she whispered. We hurried to gate D7 and found it deserted of passengers. The attendant at the counter tapped away on her keyboard for a few seconds and said, “There’s a flight to Asheville leaving in 30 minutes, if you hurry you can make it.” The attendant then slapped a pair of tickets in our hands and we were off and running.

We made our flight, and even though we got home late, we slept in our own bed that night. I do not know why the woman with the airline singled me out to ask me where we were going. Perhaps it was my exhausted expression. Regardless, her information made all the difference. Consider how that stopping to encourage someone can make a positive difference in their lives. Imparting to others an encouraging word, kindness, compassion, or a helping hand, can be the beacon of hope they have been looking for. Every day we encounter others who may not show it on the outside, but they are looking for guidance and direction.

God’s Word says in Isaiah 30:21, “Whether you turn to the right or to the left, your ears will hear a voice behind you, saying, “This is the way; walk in it.” When we are daily walking with God and listening for His voice, God has wonderful ways of speaking to us and guiding us. But we have to be listening. That guidance can come from a gentle whisper of God’s Spirit, a message you heard on Sunday morning, the advice of a trusted friend, or even a kind word from a stranger. Reflect on how that just is God guides us, we can then be that calm and helpful voice to others in need.

We always need hope, and we always need guidance. God will provide it.