“There he went into a cave and spent the night. And the word of the Lord came to him: ‘What are you doing here, Elijah?’” — 1 Kings 19:9

Anytime we begin to feel down, discouraged, depressed, or beating ourselves up over some mistake we made, we do well to consider some of the Bible’s giants of the faith. Many of them suffered from depression, anxiety, and struggled with feelings of hopelessness. Moses, Elijah, David, all went through times of intense sorrow and wanting to give up.

One example is Elijah, who after winning a great victory, found out that the wicked Queen Jezebel had vowed to see him dead within 24 hours. Upon hearing this news, he fled for his life and ended up hiding in a cave.

I picture Elijah, curled up in that cold, dark cave and wondering how had he gotten himself there. We have all been there at some time or another. Our situation was going well, we felt like we had a handle on life, we were going in a positive direction, and somehow it all came crashing down. And like Elijah, we found ourselves hiding in an emotional cave of despair. Do not be too hard on yourself if this has happened to you. Life has at times overwhelmed even the strongest among us.

I recall reading about the late Pastor Jack Hayford and what he described as his bedside face in his hands experience, which is a dilemma much like Elijah’s. Pastor Hayford described sitting one morning with his face in his hands feeling emotionally and spiritually paralyzed. He felt so overwhelmed and discouraged that he wondered how he would be able to rise up and face the day.

He went on to describe how through faith in God, prayer, and time in God’s word, he managed to get his footing and start moving forward again. Bouts with depression, anxiety, and discouragement can strike any of us, even the spiritual leaders among us.

I love how gently God spoke to the Prophet Elijah and invited him to come out of the cave and stand in God’s presence. God invites us to do the same. Once Elijah stepped out of the cave, he experienced God communicating through a gentle whisper and that made all the difference.

God may not shatter the mountains, send an earthquake, or rain down holy fire, but He will speak to us through that gentle whisper tugging at our hearts reminding us that He will never leave us or forsake us. What kind of cave are you hiding in today? God calls us to rise and walk forward into a better, brighter day.

What are you waiting for?