“Let a man so account of us, as of the ministers of Christ, and stewards of the mysteries of God. Moreover it is required in stewards, that a man be found faithful.” — 1 Corinthians 4:1-2

How many people do you know that you can always depend on? How many people do you know who always tell the truth? How many people do you know who can always keep a confidence? How many people do you know that always follow through on their duties? The answer to all of these questions is probably very few. Faithfulness is a rare quality indeed, and yet it is part of basic Christian character known as “fruit of the Spirit.” (Galatians 5:22-23)

The Old Testament words for faithfulness (Hebrew, emunah, aman) have the sense of “steady, stable, trustworthy, firm, and devoted to duty.” The New Testament word (Greek, pistis) is found about seventy times and means “trustworthy, reliable, devoted to duty.” The term “faithful” is used to describe both God and His people. Paul understood that faithfulness is the one essential quality required of God’s stewards. A steward is someone who manages valuable assets for the owner. Paul understood that he was a steward of gospel truth, and as such God held him accountable for being faithful to his calling.

As Christian servants, we too have valuable treasures for which we are responsible: our time, abilities, opportunities, and financial resources. We too are accountable to God for being faithful with what He has given us. Occasionally, someone will jokingly say, “Pastor, if I win the lottery, I promise to give the church a big offering.” And I will smile and say, “That’s great, the church can use it.” The fact is that God is not interested in what you would do with what you don’t have. He is, however, interested in what you actually do with what you’ve got.

I heard the story about a desperate man who applied for a job, and the employer bluntly asked, “Tell me, what kind of work can you do?” The man answered, “I can do what I’m told,” and instantly he was hired! The boss wisely understood that the greatest ability is dependability.

Christian author and speaker John Maxwell writes of the virtue of “countability.” Can God count on you? Can people count on you? Maxwell explains that “countability” is a combination of three essential ingredients: character, competence, and consistency. A person with character does the right thing. A person with competence does things the right way. And a person with consistency does the right things in the right way all the time. A person who has character, competence, and consistency is a person you can really count on. By God’s grace, let us strive to serve Christ in this way, so that we may hear him say to us at the end of our journey, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”