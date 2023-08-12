“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, meekness, self-control; against such there is no law.” — Galatians 5:22-23

This is the time of year for fresh homegrown fruits and vegetables from the garden, and many of us look forward to enjoying them. The Bible speaks of another kind of desirable fruit — the fruit of the Spirit. This fruit refers to character qualities that God produces in the life of every Christian. Let’s consider this important topic together.

What does Scripture mean by “the fruit of the Spirit?” It may be defined in several ways: 1) it is true Christian character or the qualities of a true believer; 2) it is the very character of Christ or a Christ-like person; 3) it is the very life of God in the soul or a godly person. Simply put, the fruit of the Spirit is the unmistakable evidence of God’s presence in someone’s life and what sets him apart from the world. The text above should be considered in the light of its context. In the preceding verses (Galatians 5:19-21), Paul writes about “the works of the flesh” which refer to the sinful practices of unbelievers. This list of ungodly actions stands in stark contrast to the fruit of the Spirit. The contrast is black and white: the worst kind of behavior and the best; who we are when left to ourselves and who we are when God changes us and controls us by His Spirit; the ultimate “before and after” character pictures.

The key element in bearing the fruit of the Spirit is one’s spiritual connection with Christ based on His clear teaching about Himself as the true vine and His disciples as the branches: “Abide (remain) in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, except it abide (remain) in the vine; no more can you, except you abide (remain) in me. I am the vine, you are the branches: He that abides (remains) in me, and I in him, the same brings forth much fruit; for without me you can do nothing” (John 15:4-5). Note the emphasis on abiding (remaining) in Christ. He speaks of the vital saving relationship between Himself and His followers. This is a way of describing what it means to be a Christian. Paul often refers to believers with the simple phrase “in Christ.” This highlights the reality of spiritual union with the Savior, a union that produces spiritual fruit.

The fruit of the Spirit includes the nine character qualities listed in our text above. These qualities are the evidence of genuine conversion and new birth. Where there is spiritual life there will also be spiritual fruit. Unlike the fruit we get in a grocery store where we pick and choose what kind we want, every Christian will bear all kinds of spiritual fruit mentioned in the text. May God help us bear much fruit for His glory.