If You Go What: Virginia Highlands Festival Where: Abingdon, Virginia When: July 21-30 Info: 276-628-5266 Web: vahighlandsfestival.com

Concerts are coming to the Virginia Highlands Festival at a variety of venues across Abingdon, Virginia.

“We have purposely found a different venue for each of our music events to engage different parts of our town,” said Ryan Henderson, the president of the Board of Director of the Virginia Highlands Festival.

“We’re kind of going all over the place with music and highlighting a different part of our area.”

So, here’s an overview of what you’ll find at this year’s festival:

• Friday, July 21, 7-10 p.m.

The Breakfast Club performs at the Glencochie Country Club with an event called Retro Prom.

“We really hope people will come out dressed up,” said Dee Dee Cole, the executive producer of the festival.

“We’ll have a disco ball and all kinds of fun things,” said Cole. “It’s an experience — not just a concert. It’s a great date night.”

Tickets are $70 per person or $120 per couple. Ticket prices include dinner.

• Saturday, July 22, 2-8 p.m.

A car show cranks up at 2 p.m. at the Washington Crossing Shopping Center, outside the Hampton Inn near I-81’s Exit 17. Expect to see about 300 cars. You’ll also find food trucks.

Music fires up with Indie rock performed by Annabelle’s Curse at 6 p.m.

Admission is $20 for the car show and concert or simply $15 for the concert.

• Wednesday, July 26, 6-9 p.m.

A bonus free show affiliated with the festival but not an official event happens at the Abingdon Farmers Market Pavilion with free hot dogs at 6 p.m. and free admission to hear Christian music performed by Fire by Night Collective at 7 p.m.

• Friday, July 28, 6-9 p.m.

More music comes up at the Abingdon Farmers Market Pavilion featuring Tuatha Dea, an Appalachian-Celtic rock show.

“It is great vocals, percussion and just a rip-roaring good time,” Cole said. “They are so high energy and highly entertaining. They have their own feel the way they present themselves. They’re really cool.”

Food trucks and a beer garden will be available. Admission is $15.

• Saturday, July 29, 4-9 p.m.

Closing out the festival is a Saturday night show at Latcher Field, behind the Abingdon Police Station, with the VHF Country Slam.

Lauren Cole Band opens the show, playing blues, rock and country “with a gutsy, bluest style,” Cole said.

The headliner is Kaitlyn Baker, a singer from Pound, Virginia, performing with her husband, Joe Lasher. This duo sings original country music with a few cover tunes, Cole said. “They’re very entertaining and just very fantastic people.”

The VHF Country Slam features food tricks, a beer garden and a field for kids to play, Cole said. “We really want to see the whole family coming out – spread out a blanket, the whole bit.”

Admission is $25 for adults with children 12 and younger admitted for free.