If You Go What: “Contemplating character” Where: William King Museum of Art, 415 Academy Drive, Abingdon, Virginia When: On display now through July 30 Info: 276-628-5005 Web: williamkingmuseum.org

It’s time to “contemplate character” at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia.

A current show called “Contemplating Character,” which features 80 works, explores the evolution of portraiture from the end of the 18th century until the present day. It runs through July 30.

“There are 72 different artists featured in this exhibit,” said Emily Jordan, the curator of the exhibit and a curator of fine arts at the William King Museum of Art.

In contrast to portraits near the end of the eighteenth century that were tired flattery of the rich and powerful, invigorating new movements of Neoclassicism, Romanticism and Realism took hold of art at the end of the 18th century and into the 19th century, the result of a desire for a sense of “unvarnished truth” and a more honest and gritty incisiveness of depiction.

“The works of art were sent to us on loan with an order that they needed to be displayed in,” Jordan said. “Other than that, we mounted hardware and hung the artwork in a layout that works for our galleries. We also produced the exhibit labels and text panels that the curator wrote to go along with the show.”

By the 20th century, the hallmark of the portrait was individuality, said Jordan.

In other words, this was the character, or sense of “personality” was primary, whether stylistically Post-Impressionist, Expressionist, Surrealist, or Realist, Jordan said.

In all, this exhibition showcases 80 rare portrait drawings and oil sketches, ranging from a late 18th century work by Jacques Louis David to works by Lucian Freud, and including many other remarkable works: a French revolutionary’s portrait of George Washington all of one-half inch in height; an unusual caricature of Charles Garnier (1825-1898), the famed architect of the Paris Opera; an English portrait miniature circa 1810 depicting a single eye; a self-portrait reflection in a glass by Auguste-Hilaire Leveille; and a self-portrait by an artist born without arms, Louis-Joseph-Cesar Ducomet (1806-1856).

“The newest portrait is Robert Crumb's Ruthless, Cunning & Sweetness from 1999. The oldest is François-André Vincent's Self-Portrait with Studio Assistants from 1768,” said Jordan.

This exhibition is part of the McGlothlin Exhibition Series.

The exhibition is organized by Landau Traveling Exhibitions, Los Angeles, in association with Denenberg Fine Arts, West Hollywood.

“Many of the portraits are caricatures of artists and their friends, which gives a humorous insight into how some of these artists from hundreds of years ago made fun of themselves and their subjects,” Jordan said. “From big heads to giant noses, it is very funny to see how cruel artists can be.”