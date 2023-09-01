Labor Day festivities are rolling this weekend through Saltville, Virginia.

Yet the Museum of the Middle Appalachians in the middle of town is still waiting to recover from a flash flood that fouled the floors.

What happened: A torrential downpour hit the museum on Monday.

“It just started to rain like a normal summer afternoon rain,” said Museum Director Janice Orr. “And it just got heavier and heavier. People around here are calling it a cloudburst.”

The town’s sewer and drainage is old, Orr said. “And the water was just too much for the drainage system to carry.”

Some in Saltville say manhole covers could be seen popping and down during the Great Flood.

“It just happened very quickly - and certainly not expected,” Orr said. “We had water coming in all of our doors and running over the floors.”

Orr walked form door to door – and was alone, working late. “I could do nothing but just sit and watch the water running through.”

Volunteers showed up to help clean. “We’ve had so many people come down Monday night and help us. I’m so proud of them,” Orr said.

The damage has required replacing carpet and floors in the sprawling museum, where visitors can follow the story of Saltville – the most intriguing town in Virginia’s Holston Valley – from the Ice Age to the Space Age.

It was salt deposits that lured woolly mammoths to ancient Lake Totten. That same salt helped fuel the riches of nearby Abingdon, Virginia, and caused two battles during the Civil War. The museum tells all of that history – and, oh, so much more – in what was once a movie theater on Palmer Avenue.

Labor Day weekend usually means a busy time for the museum, as Saltville throws a big party with concerts and vendors. But, Orr said, the museum may not be able to open at all for the party.

Over half of the floors were affected, Orr said.

“The museum’s main exhibit hall was spared. Our library was spared. But the store was wet,” Orr said. “The office was a mess with water standing in it.”

One entire exhibit hall and a meeting room now need new floors, Orr said.

Museum officials are trying to find help from insurance agents — and the public.

““We’re just going to have to work through it,” said Orr. “I think we’re going to get a little bit of help but I don’t think it’s going to be sufficient.”

>> Want to help?

The Museum of the Middle Appalachians in Saltville is accepting donations to recover from the flood. For information on how to donate, call 276-496-3633; mail to P.O. Box 910, Saltville, VA, 24370; or email museumofhtemiddleappalchianss@gmail.com.