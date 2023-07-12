Texas Hippie Coalition

Beer joint brawl essence jibes with frenzied holy ghost tent revival feel to form the backbone of the straight-backed Texas Hippie Coalition. Yep, they’re as wild as their name suggests.

Washed down with buckets of beer and lifetimes of conviction, Texas Hippie Coalition return to Bristol and Sidetracks on Friday, July 14. Fellow hard rockers Gravel and Bullet to the Heart open. They’ll stir the drink that’ll pour straight and powerful from those THC lads.

Long-bearded Big Dad Ritch leads Texas Hippie Coalition. Think San Francisco’s Grateful Dead in appearance as crossed with a band of wild-eyed galoots from Texas. Red dirt metal marauders, Texas Hippie Coalition’s splays wide to encompass punches to the face, gut and mind with such new fare as “I Teach Angels How to Fly” and “Hell Hounds.” Subtle? No. Stout? Like an oak.

If You Go

Who: Texas Hippie Coalition, Gravel, and Bullet to the Heart

When: Friday, July 14 at 7 p.m.

Where: Sidetracks, 3080 W. State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: $20

Info: 423-844-0400

Web, audio and video: www.thcofficial.com

Pressing Strings

Al Green soul sweetens the vocals. Add funky tones as scraped through the mud the blood and the soul and you have Maryland’s Pressing Strings.

Poured cold and served hot, Pressing Strings dawns on the local front on Saturday, July 15 at Tennessee Hills Brewstillery. With a new album to tout, “…And I For you,” Pressing Strings provide the heat while Tennessee Hills pours the frosty brew.

Neither blues nor rock quite precisely brands Pressing Strings. As heard on their new album and songs such as “Carousel,” pigeonholes are for pigeons and not Pressing Strings. Though but a trio, they’re large in sound. When covering Jimmy Cliff’s reggae masterpiece “Sitting in Limbo” or Jon Baptiste’s moving “Cry,” they move one to be moved. Pressing Strings permeate cavalcades of heart and feel.

If You Go

Who: Pressing Strings

When: Saturday, July 15 at 6 p.m.

Where: Tennessee Hills Brewstillery, 458 W. Walnut St., Johnson City

Admission: Free

Info: 423-930-3041

Web, audio and video: https://pressingstrings.com/

Stryper

Heavy metal was largely assumed to be music made by and for heathens. Until Stryper came along during hair metal’s heyday of the mid-1980s.

Christian lyrics amid heavy metal music fueled Stryper then and powers them now. Stryper makes its Bristol debut on Sunday, July 16, at The Cameo Theater in downtown Bristol. And get this: Unlike many of their metal brethren, Stryper leadership remains intact.

Led by lead singer Michael Sweet, Stryper remain relevant with new music. Their latest album, an epics-laden “The Final Battle,” does not denote a band on its final journey. Instead, the album delves into the book of Revelation from the Bible to explore Armageddon. Music pounding, lyrics sharpen upon points of Christian meaning. Take the Black Sabbath-like “No Rest for the Wicked.” There’s no debate within Stryper. They’re believers in metal and the Messiah.

If You Go

Who: Stryper and The Fifth

When: Sunday, July 16 at

Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va.

Admission: $62.50-$79.50

Info: 276-296-1234

Web, audio and video: https://stryper.com

Music Notes

In the course of its nearly 100 years, Bristol’s Cameo Theater has undergone transformations aplenty. It’s about to undergo another.

Brent Buchanan, owner of The Cameo Theater since October 2017, has listed it for sale at $2.9 million.

After extensive renovations, Buchanan reopened The Cameo nearly two years ago. Prog rock band Blue Oyster Cult, best known for 1976’s “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” and 1981’s “Burnin’ for You,” were the first act to sell out The Cameo, which occurred in September 2021.

Since then, The Cameo hosted a wide array of concerts. Country veterans including Clay Walker, Craig Morgan, and The Bellamy Brothers (who return to The Cameo on Saturday, Nov. 11) all drew sizeable audiences to The Cameo. A number of marquee blues musicians, from guitarists Christone “Kingfish” Ingram to Eric Gales, have delighted Cameo crowds.

The Cameo captivated on the resurgence of hair metal from the 1980s and early ’90s with its bookings. Still does. Past hair metal artists to light up the vintage theater vary from Firehouse to Lita Ford. Christian hair metal veterans Stryper will don the stage of The Cameo on Sunday, July 16.

New Jersey-based Wizards of Winter have played The Cameo during each year of its revived existence. They will return for two shows on Saturday, Dec. 2.

In addition to Stryper on Sunday, world-famous guitarist Tommy Emmanuel makes his Bristol debut on Monday, July 17, at The Cameo Theater.

Which begs a question. With so much percolating within the now-gleaming Cameo Theater, why sell? Owner Brent Buchanan expressed his love for The Cameo and his belief that it will last for at least another 100 years.

“It’s just time,” Buchanan said.

For tickets and information on shows at The Cameo Theater, call 276-296-1234 or visit https://thecameotheater.com.

Download

Dial up vintage bluegrass in the form of Red Allen & The Kentuckians courtesy this week’s free MP3 download. Swing by https://acousticdisc.com/product/red-allen-the-kentuckians-live-on-the-radio-download/ to find “I’m Thinking Tonight of My Blue Eyes.” Pulled from David Grisman’s Acoustic Disc release by Red Allen & The Kentuckians, “Live on the Radio: March 20, 1966,” their cover of The Carter Family classic polishes like a well-mined gem.