Summer’s on in downtown Bristol when Border Bash resumes its heartbeat.

Border Bash’s ticker tocks to the sounds of headliner Hustle Souls on Friday, June 16 on Piedmont Avenue in downtown Bristol. Local treasure Alli Epperson opens as a singer with swaths of style and a songwriter worthy of considerable note.

From Asheville’s steaming potpourri emerge Hustle Souls. A four-man, blue-eyed band of soulsters, Hustle Souls blend three-part harmonies with a style reminiscent of sounds and times past — as filtered through prisms of the moment. Spin “Which Way.” Drop a needle onto “Black and Blue.” Then simmer to the addicting sound and sway of Hustle Souls.

If You Go What: Border Bash

Who: Hustle Souls and Alli Epperson

When: Friday, June 16 at 6 p.m. and music at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Bristol on Piedmont Avenue

Admission: Free

Info: 423-573-2201

Web, audio and video: hustlesouls.com

Vixen

Someday cultural archeologists may view rock’s hair metal days of the 1980s with disbelief. Oh, but the decadence and debauchery were quite real.

Outlandishness intact, Vixen revisits the days of their metal youth on Saturday, June 17. Check ’em out at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia. Wyldeheart, stalwarts on the local scene, open the evening of all-out rock with plentiful crunch and roll.

Vixen began in Minnesota, ended up in Los Angeles, and forever occupy a chapter of rock’s heavy metal epic. Windows of wondrous lifestyles opened up for the all-female band when in 1988 their single, “Edge of a Broken Heart,” provided their entry. Vixen toured nationally and around the world with Ozzy Osbourne and The Scorpions. Several stoppages and restarts later, Vixen continue upon their metal way.

If You Go

Who: Vixen and Wyldeheart

When: Saturday, June 17 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va.

Admission: $45-$65

Info: 276-296-1234

Web, audio and video: vixenofficial.com

Virginia-Kentucky Fair

Gallop a few miles beyond Bristol to find the Wise County Fairgrounds.

Worth the journey, tonight brings country vets Shenandoah to the Virginia-Kentucky District Fair & Horse Show in nearby Wise. Tomorrow night, Friday, June 16, Castlewood’s favorite sons 49 Winchester will command an eagerly receptive hometown crowd. The fair closes out on Saturday, June 17 with a showcase of local music from Savage Outlaws to the Craig Street Ramblers.

Friday night’s 49 Winchester performance signals the last opportunity to see the beloved band until they appear during the 22nd Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in September. Can’t wait? Then for the price of a few miles, time, and a crisp Jackson, Isaac Gibson and 49 Winchester await with an Appalachian rock style with which they’ve catapulted to nationwide acclaim.

If You Go

What: Virginia-Kentucky District Fair & Horse Show

Who: Shenandoah (Thurs., June 15 at 8 p.m., $20-$25), 49 Winchester (Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m., $20-$25)

When: Now through Saturday, June 17

Where: Wise County Fairgrounds, 10101 Fairground Road, Wise, Va.

Gate Admission: $10 adults, $5 kids ages 5 to 17, free admission for kids ages 4 and younger

Info: 276-328-5760

Web, audio and video: vakyfair.com

Music Notes

Andrew Scotchie rates as Asheville’s Angus Young. When on stage or on record, Scotchie leaps to hypercharged life as if from Tesla’s lab. Laced through his wiry limbs and etched deeply into the music he makes the lanky electrified musician makes music worthy of contemplative deep dives.

So it goes on Scotchie’s latest album, “Love is Enough.” Recorded in Bristol last year at Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio with Grammy-nominated Stephenson at the board, Scotchie enlisted Abingdon’s Logan Fritz to engineer an album of rockers scorched with positive messages.

“Logan and I share that common thread,” Scotchie said. “Music has been so good to us we want to pay it forward.”

Purchase the album via www.andrewscotchiemusic.com.

“It’s love,” Scotchie said of his latest release. “There’s a peaceful nature to it. I wanted it all to start with guitar and voice. I listen to a lot of different things, punk to heavy metal to bluegrass. With this record, I wanted to show people where the songs came from, that I’m not just a rock ’n’ roll artist. The title track is in many ways a country song, the form of it and the feel of it.”

On Sunday, June 18, Scotchie and Fritz showcase the album during a live set at Clinton Holley’s The Earnest Tube in downtown Bristol, Virginia. The show will be recorded for future release.

“This album takes you on a journey,” Fritz said.

An immersive album, on the cover Scotchie’s immersed in water. In the album, he’s immersed in music the likes of which snags listeners for a deep dive, as well.

“It’s about being in the moment, letting go of distractions, and finding inner peace,” Scotchie said. “This album, it’s a fresh start. I’m 30. And it’s a brand-new decade for me. It’s washing away the past. It’s a celebration of life.”

Download

An extravaganza of mandolins helms this week’s free MP3 download. Enlist https://acousticdisc.com/product/bluegrass-mandolin-extravaganza-download/ to find the song, “Golden Slippers.” The track includes mandolinists extraordinaire David Grisman, Frank Wakefield, and Ronnie McCoury. The peppy song, plucked from an album that includes Ricky Skaggs, Bobby Osbourne, Del McCoury, Jesse McReynolds and more, provides ample bluegrass instrumentation for those who crave such glorious sounds.