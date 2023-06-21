If You Go “Sense and Sensibility” runs through Aug. 19 at the Gilliam Stage (main stage) of the Barter Theatre on Main Street in Abingdon, Virginia. For tickets, call 276-628-3991.

Get ready to laugh, cry and take a roller-coaster ride with “Sense and Sensibility.”

That’s right: The classic Jane Austen novel called “Sense and Sensibility” stacks the stage of the Barter Theatre on Main Street in Abingdon, Virginia, all summer long.

“It’s going to be so beautiful — fun and funny,” said Katy Brown, the producing artistic director of Barter Theatre and the director of this lively show.

This ranks among three productions that Brown plans to direct this year.

“You get to study literature,” she said. “You get to work with actors on their journeys. And you work with the talented designers and the costume. It’s wonderful.”

Essentially, this is a romantic comedy on stage — suitable for ladies nights or date nights, Brown said.

“Sense and Sensibility” could fit any audience, Brown figured.

“This is a fun, young take on it,” she said. “Younger people will especially enjoy it.”

And all can immerse themselves in the experience, Brown added.

“People come to sit in the dark and explore what it means to be a human being on this earth,” Brown said. “And then you go away and talk about it. That’s the whole joy of this art form.”

“Sense and Sensibility” played in a major production in New York City, off-Broadway, in recent years, Brown said.

“And this is the fun take on this that has been so exciting.”

Here, the story centers on a pair of sisters in England. They have come from wealth, but when their father dies, these women find themselves not allowed to work — and did not have any way to support themselves, Brown said.

The mother and the daughters of this family have to move out to the country to a cottage, Brown said.

“It’s about falling in love. But it’s also about society,” Brown said. “Because it’s Jane Austen, it’s happily-ever-after. But you go through so many trials along the way.”

The title of the novel refers to the two sisters who are the main characters of the play, Brown said. “The sisters walk through the world. And they find out what each other needs — the sense or sensibility.”

Brown calls it “a big, fun and funny romance. People laugh and cry. And that’s what you want in a big production.”

This show features 10 cast members in more than 30 roles.

“People play a lot of characters,” Brown said. “They change onstage. That is so fun watching the actors. People play animals on stage. They do everything.”

And, with the actors on stage, we all go places, too.

“You go to London. You go out to the country,” Brown said. “And, suddenly, you pick up sticks, and you’re out in the woods.”

All in all, Brown promises splendid satisfaction.

“Austen lovers will be all about it,” she said. “But everybody will get a real kick out of the inventiveness — and the party that it is. It’s a blast..”