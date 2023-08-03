If You Go What: William King Museum of Art When: Through Oct. 22; Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday 1-5 p.m. Where: 415 Academy Drive, Abingdon, Virginia Web: williamkingmuseum.org Info: 276-628-5005

Quilts are on display with dramatic flair at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia.

And these pieces stitch together quite a story.

After centuries of quilt making in a domestic setting, the industrial changes of the 19th century drastically changed how quilts, blankets and all textiles were made, said Emily Jordan, curator of decorative and fine arts at the William King Museum of Art.

“The quilts in the show were chosen based on our Cultural Heritage Archive. Many of our quilts predate the 20th century, so it was interesting to narrow down those that we have documented in the past from the 20th century,” Jordan said.

Women no longer needed to master the art of quilting and weaving in order to provide warmth and comfort for their families and communities, she said.

“Reviving the Thread: Women’s 20th Century Quilting” is on display at William King Museum of Art through Oct. 22.

“All of the quilts are from families that have lived in Washington County and surrounding counties,” Jordan said.

Changes in factory production and women’s roles in society eliminated the need to quilt as domestic labor, Jordan said.

“These quilts are important because they tell a story of women’s history in America through textile craft,” Jordan said.

Women around the United States progressively gave up the craft of quilting — but the women of Appalachia revived the art as a means of cultural preservation and craftsmanship that they passed down to their daughters, nieces, granddaughters and community members, Jordan said.

“The 20th century was pivotal for women’s rights — ratifying the 19th amendment, women entering the workforce during WWII, and multiple waves of the Feminist movement,” Jordan said. “As women’s roles in society changed throughout this century, their relationship with textiles also changed. Quilts are traditionally a very feminine craft, and historically were mainly utilitarian whilst also being very decorative. These quilts reflect the effects of the industrial revolution, societal changes for women, and economic struggles that Americans faced in the 20th century.”

Composed of approximately 30 artfully crafted quilts from nearby counties, this exhibition showcases the changes in styles, materials, techniques and tools that changed between the craft revival of the early 1900s through modern mid-century quilts, Jordan said.

“I think the narrative of women passing down their craft through their daughters, nieces, granddaughters, etc., is an important story for us to preserve,” Jordan said.

“While quilting became a less popular hobby for most American women at the turn of the century, most women in Appalachia maintained their quilting skills to continue providing for their families — especially during the Great Depression and both World Wars.”

This exhibition is organized by William King Museum of Art and is part of the McGlothlin Exhibition Series.

“The art of quilting has been repeatedly revived between generations of women in our region, and most of the quilts in this exhibition were created by women of the same families.” Jordan said.

“People should come see the show to learn more about women’s history and textile crafting,” Jordan said.

“The Craft Revival of the early 20th century is well-documented, and the revival of quilting in our region is a special story during that movement,” Jordan said.

“This show is good for quilters because it is a good study of materials and patterns that are very distinct to the early 20th century,” Jordan said. “Quilters may be interested in discovering more about how these women used feed sack, polka dots, and clothing scraps to hand-sew quilts and may draw inspiration from these materials and techniques. People who use quilts may find a new appreciation for the quilts that they have used their whole life. For those whose mothers, grandmothers, aunts, cousins, etc. have sewn quilts for them, they might be able to better understand the amount of effort, skill, and love that was put into the quilts.”