If You Go What: Fall Folk Arts Festival When: Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sept. 24, noon-5 p.m. Where: Exchange Place, 4812 Orebank Road, Kingsport, Tennessee Admission: $5 for adults; kids under 12 admitted free Web: exchangeplacetn.org Email: epfestivals.gf@gmail.com

Get ready to party with the old times of the Exchange Place in Sullivan County, Tennessee.

The historic site at Kingsport’s annual fall festival comes up on Sept. 23-24.

“It’s one of our major festivals every year,” said Marshall Adesman, a longtime volunteer for Exchange Place and a resident of Kingsport, Tennessee.

“There’s something for everybody,” Adesman promised. “Kids like to come and see the animals. We’ve got chickens and pigs, and they get all excited about that.”

The weekend’s worth of fun turns back the hands of time when this place in Tennessee was known as Eden’s Ridge and was a stop on the Great Road between what is now Abingdon, Virginia, and the Long Island of the Holston River at modern-day Kingsport.

As always, proceeds go towards the care of the farm’s animals and the continued restoration and preservation of the site, Adesman said.

Exchange Place is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Adesman calls this festival “a joyous celebration of pioneer arts and crafts and the harvest season.”

According to Adesman, both sides of Orebank Road will be filled with sales, foods and demonstrations as festival vendors offer a wide array of traditional folk arts, along with plants, local foods and seasonal crafts.

“Demonstrations are going on with different craftsmen,” Adesman said.

Artisans — including woodworkers, potters, authors and artists will display and sell their work, Adesman said.

“Unique crafts will be found everywhere — leather goods; a variety of soaps, including one made from donkey milk; toasty warm hats and mittens made from alpaca fleece; handcrafted greeting cards; and many knitted and crocheted items. There will also be local honey, goat milk cheeses, homemade jams, jellies and breads, and much more,” Adesman said.

You’ll also find music throughout the weekend. Saturday’s performers on Sept. 23 include the Kingsport Community Band at 10 a.m., followed by String Break, Chris Long and Strawberry Jam.

Come hungry, Adesman said. “A large variety of foods and drinks will be available throughout the weekend for snacks and lunch to eat on site, as well as food items to take home.”

But, wait – there’s more.

“We’re going to be making sorghum,” he said.

That means molasses.

“Maggie T Mule is going to be pulling the mill,” he said with a chuckle. “She goes round and round in a circle. It’s called milling the sorghum. This is how it was done 150 years ago.”