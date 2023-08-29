If You Go “Clue” runs from Sept. 15 to Nov. 5 at the Barter Theatre in Abingdon. Virginia. For tickets, call 276-628-3991.

Let’s start with the obvious.

“Clue” is a Barter Theatre show mirroring the board game “Clue” and the movie called “Clue.”

“That’s exactly what this show is based on,” said Derek Smith, the resident scene designer for the Barter Theatre.

Smith knows as much as anybody — even if he’s not on stage and one of the actors on the Barter’s bill for staging “Clue” this autumn season from Sept. 15 to Nov. 5 in Abingdon, Virginia.

On stage, “Clue” unfolds into a maze of rooms — including a main entry hall where all the other rooms come into the set, Smith said.

Those divisions include a dining room, lounge, kitchen, study, library and billiard room.

“It has a lot of elements of musical theater as far as scenic movement and set transitions,” Smith said.

In many ways, the set becomes like a character on stage, said Nick Piper, the show’s director.

This set was not easy to build, Smith said.

“The most challenging thing was trying to fit all the rooms that they go into in this house,” he said. “Each room they go into has some sort of effect.”

“Clue” is a comedy, a drama and a mystery.

Piper described “Clue” as “very funny and very fun for the audience.”

What keeps you entertained “is a who-done-it puzzle box feeling,” Smith said. “It’s the way it sort of moves and works together like a puzzle box.”

Various characters come into the puzzle box mansion looking for clues, said Katy Brown, Barter Theatre’s producing artistic director.

“They have to figure out why they have been brought there and who committed the murder,” Brown said. “It’s also a comedy. It’ so ridiculously fun.”

“Clue” marks a major production for the fall season, Brown added.

“There’s no question people are going to have a good time,” Brown said. “It’s going to be a blast.”