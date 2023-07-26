If You Go What: Bristol Ballet Celebrates 75th Anniversary Season When: Saturday, Aug. 26 reception at 6 p.m., ballet at 7 p.m. Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn. Admission: $35-$75 Info: 423-274-8920 Web, audio and video: www.bristolballet.org

BRISTOL, Va. — Ballet in Appalachia may seem as likely as Jason Aldean marching in a Pride parade.

But thanks to the late Constance Hardinge, ballet took root in downtown Bristol 75 years ago in the form of Bristol Ballet.

Hardinge founded Bristol Ballet in 1948. On Saturday, Aug. 26, Bristol Ballet will celebrate its 75th Anniversary with a performance at Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee. The show will encompass elements from the company’s past, present and future.

“Seventy-five years, it’s very substantial,” said Amanda Hairston, artistic and development director of Bristol Ballet. “New York City Ballet was also founded 75 years ago. That puts it into perspective.”

Bristol Ballet’s event begins at 6 p.m. with an old Hollywood-themed reception in the lobby of the Paramount. Though not required, they encourage participants to dress in period attire. Light hors d’oeuvres and cocktails will be served.

To honor Bristol Ballet’s past, “Mountain Ballad” will comprise the opening of the evening’s program. Created by Constance Hardinge, the piece was first performed during the early 1960s.

“‘Mountain Ballad’ is a one-act ballet,” said Moira Frazier Ostrander, Bristol Ballet artistic and school of ballet director. “It’s a tale of love and loss and tragedy in the mountains. It’s a really wonderful ballet. It tells a powerful story in about 15 minutes.”

America was beyond World War II for but three years when Bristol Ballet began. Major League Baseball’s Braves were still in Boston, Joe DiMaggio manned centerfield for New York’s Yankees, and rock ‘n’ roll was not heard of as yet.

That’s the way it was in 1948. Folks shopped in downtown Bristol at H.P. King’s Department Store on State, watched western movies in the Columbia on 5th, hopped the train destinations north and south, and parked Studebakers and Hudsons throughout town.

“There were only four professional ballets in America at the time,” Hairston said. “That shows the foresight that Constance Hardinge had.”

An exhibition, Ballet in Appalachia: 75 years with Bristol Ballet,” opens this month at the Reece Museum at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City. A Tennessee Music Pathways exhibition in partnership with Bristol Ballet, the exhibit features archival materials from the Archives of Appalachia. It runs through June 2024.

Present day Bristol Ballet pirouettes in the form of “Unbroken Circle.” Staged during the middle part of Bristol Ballet’s 75th Anniversary show, it was created by Bristol Ballet artistic director emeritus Michele Plescia. Staged at the Paramount in 2015 and 2016, the piece centers around the music of the 1927 Bristol Sessions. Then as now, the Empty Bottle String Band will augment the segment with live period music.

“They will perform during the reception before the ballet,” Frazier Ostrander said. “Plus, they will do two pieces during the show.”

No intermission. Paced briskly, the show continues with a pair of pieces choreographed by Hairston and Frazier Ostrander.

“The first of two pieces is Amythyst Kiah’s ‘Myth,’” Hairston said. “We have her blessing. It’s the whole song. It’s a beautiful piece and about four and a half minutes long.”

Bristol Ballet’s 75th celebration concludes with a ballet piece choreographed to Dolly Parton’s autobiographical song from 1973, “My Tennessee Mountain Home.”

“It’s called ‘Love Letter to Appalachia,’” Frazier Ostrander said. “Dolly Parton is the patron saint of Appalachia. That song is a love letter to Appalachia. Well, Bristol Ballet is an Appalachian ballet company.”

Joy exudes from not only Bristol Ballet’s forthcoming finale of its 75th, but from the evening to come as well. Exuberance, as surely as paint paints the walls of Bristol Ballet, as obvious as stacks of pointe shoes that lay in wait of eager dancers’ feet, and as certain as the sun that will rise tomorrow, drapes all within Bristol Ballet’s orbit circa 2023.

Studebakers and Hudsons, as with H.P. King’s and the Columbia, are long gone. Yet Bristol Ballet at age 75 endures well within the framework of downtown Bristol.

“It’s a beautiful show,” Hairston said. “Bristol Ballet, the future looks good.”