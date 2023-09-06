If You Go “To Kill a Mockingbird” runs through Nov. 4 at the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia. For tickets, call 276-628-3991.

Katy Brown stands poised to present “To Kill a Mockingbird” on the same stage where Gregory Peck got his start as an actor.

Peck was once a Barter Theatre performer in 1940 at Abingdon, Virginia, and later became a widely respected movie star known for his signature role as Atticus Finch in the 1962 film “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

Now through Nov. 4, Brown is directing Barter Theatre’s current “To Kill a Mockingbird” production at the Gilliam Stage.

“It’s the classic story that everyone knows,” said Derek Smith, Barter’s resident scene designer. “It’s a great sort of change of pace.”

Brown called this “an important and incredible story.”

Longtime Barter actor Nick Piper portrays Finch, a respected attorney.

“I think Nick Piper is going to be an absolutely stunning Atticus Finch,” said Brown, the Barter Theater’s producing artistic director.

Back in Peck’s Barter Theatre days, the young actor did more than act. “He was a props guy,” Brown said. “And he would drive a truck around town and ask if the Barter could borrow a couch or something for shows. He wasn’t famous yet but he still looked like Gregory Peck — how handsome he was.”

In the play, based on a novel, “One of the things that we’re really excited to do with it is focus on the memory aspect of it,” Brown said. “You’re going back to things when we were younger. What else do we see that we didn’t see before when we look again?”

Brown added, “I’m a different person than when I read it when I was a kid.”

The show features 19 cast members. “It’s set in the 1930s,” Brown said.

Smith made use of a tree for the stage set.

“The tree is on stage,” said Smith. “It’s about 14 feet tall. It was easier to find one in Mother Nature — and trim it, and move branches off and add branches and add silk leaves.”

Another part of the set is a courtroom that mostly consists of furniture, Smith said.

That’s where Piper comes into the play — as Atticus Finch.

Piper knows the essence of Peck could remain.

Yet, he has a story from the 1990s, when Peck returned to the Barter Theatre to perform a one-man show about his life. While here, Peck took time to meet everyone at the Barter Theatre, including interns like Piper.

“I’ve gotten to play a couple of roles that are attached to iconic performances,” Piper said. “For me, I don’t even try to do imitation of a performance because that will never work out.”

Instead, Piper took a deeper dive into the character.

“Atticus had this famous closing speech in defense of Tom Robinson,” Piper said. “But the things that he was talking about are still very relevant to today. The subjects being dealt with are universal and timeless.”