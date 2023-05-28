Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ABINGDON, Va. — It’s easy to tell that spring is in the air by the sights and smells on the farm of Deni and Tom Peterson.

Just about everywhere you look, the manicured landscape of the Abingdon organic farm, Blue Door Garden, has come alive with greenery and bursts of color.

The couple is up as soon as the morning sun creeps through the windows and the birds begin their songs. After a cup of chocolate milk, the growers retreat to the gardens where the day’s jobs await them. Deni plants and harvests seasonal flowers and herbs, while Tom prepares ground for planting, mulches, and keeps weeds at bay.

Nurturing the acreage around their home is a year-round job, with every season demanding close attention from the garden caregivers.

Just last week, Deni gathered and delivered to Blue Hills Market mini bundles of mixed blooms of seasonal flowers, including mock orange, sweet William, snapdragons, foxglove, sweet peas, bells of Ireland, and nigella — floral arrangements that may find a place on someone’s kitchen table.

The farm is a place where visitors can slow down and appreciate the seasons, but for the Petersons, spring is one of the busiest times of the year; planting seeds and transplants, weeding, harvesting and designing arrangements with whatever flowers happen to bloom that week, some of which grow in the farm’s three hoop houses.

It’s a full day for the flower farmers, who often wind up their times spent in the fields with local music performances in town by Tom, an accomplished jazz musician.

The flourishing two-acre farm features flowers, vegetables, and herbs for the Abingdon Farmers Market, an online ordering service, and Community Supported Agriculture, or CSA, subscriptions where consumers buy shares of a farm’s harvest in advance.

Blue Door Garden has become one of Southwest Virginia’s primary sources for fresh, local, organically grown fresh and dried flowers, offering a vast array of flowers and foliage for weddings, dinner events, bouquets, and everything in between.

“We’re just a little mom-and-pop business. We have the land, we love to grow, and flowers are so much fun. We love to spread the joy they bring,” Deni said.

“There’s something about ringing a doorbell and handing people a bouquet of flowers that we’ve grown. We know where they were grown, how they were grown, and who picked them.”

A way of life

Deni and Tom are no strangers to nurturing the soil.

They’ve been organic growers since they met in Rhode Island in 1988. Together, they have tended farms and gardens in Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Illinois and sold produce at multiple farmers markets. For five years, their crops were the primary source for vegetables at a renowned Chicago restaurant, Campagnola.

The community farmers settled in Abingdon in 2001 to raise a family and teach their twin boys about living in communion with the land.

After years of working the soil, the couple has learned what works and what doesn’t. Their skilled hands plant according to the Stella Natura Biodynamic calendar, a guide to help organize the hectic planting schedule on the farm.

Sometimes they even know how to outsmart their own flowers.

“We trick our snapdragons into believing they’re in a warmer place by allowing them to grow in the field naturally over winter using row covers to protect them from frost and freezing,” explained Deni. “In spring, when they begin to elongate, we put plastic on a simple hoop house frame, which makes the flowers stretch ever taller and protects them from rain, wind and insects flying over, specifically the two-spotted stink bug.”

Growing community

Not only are the Petersons growing flowers and herbs, they are growing community.

After weeks of renovations, the couple is unveiling a new workspace area on the farm for hosting workshops for visitors who want to learn how to grow a flower garden or get pointers on how to grow organically. Just a view of the picturesque landscape of the flower production is surely worth the trip.

A spruced-up wood shed out back is home to tables and shelves for arranging flowers and making bouquets and wreaths. This spring, work began to level a dirt floor, install rubber floor matting, and build, paint and install new work benches.

They painted the walls and ceiling, sewed new curtains, fixed the roof, and put on shingles.

“My goal is to host workshops for people who want to come and learn and play with flowers while we make floral arrangements,” said Deni. “It’s a good opportunity to stroll through the gardens and see what’s growing.”

She works with flowers that are blooming in season. It may be early ranunculus, tulips, snapdragons, campanula, sweet peas, or peonies. As the season progresses the flowers change to include sunflowers, lisianthus, also known as the Texas Prairie Rose, zinnias and dahlias. In the fall, there are varieties of celosia, cosmos, marigolds, hydrangeas and eucalyptus.

“We’re hoping to offer floral workshops while Tom and his multiple band mates entertain us with background jazz music. It can be a great way to gather with friends for a couple of hours to build a wreath or bouquet. You can even have a nice social gathering with your bridal party.”

As educators, the couple strives to teach people how to grow flowers in a marketing manner.

“When COVID happened, our entire business model changed,” Deni said. “At first, we were unable to sell at the farmers market. We had all these flowers and nowhere to move them. So, we created an online delivery service and it has worked beautifully.”

By going on online, customers can choose a budget price and Deni will design a unique bouquet with seasonal flowers that can be picked up at the farm or delivered.

“For Mother’s Day, we received 35 orders from customers all over the country. People learn about us from word of mouth,” said Deni, who along with her husband, is part of the local flower movement. An online search for Local Flowers will pull up locations in your area.

“We’re also members of the Association of Specialty Cut Flower Growers,” she said. “We’ve trialed new flower varieties for multiple years and now, we are mentoring two beginning growers. It’s great to be part of an organization that provides information and connection to other flower growers.”

Deni sometimes receives orders while she’s working in the field. “The bouquet I delivered this morning was picked this morning. Our flowers are that fresh.”

The arrangements are delivered with lino cut greeting cards designed by her son and printed in-house.

The local flower growers say managing a flower farm is hard work, but one that reaps plenty of satisfaction.

“We can’t imagine living anywhere else but on our little farm. When I wake in the morning and look out over the field I wonder what I’m going to find blooming. Sometimes, what I find takes my breath away,” Deni said.

“The colors, textures, and fragrance of my job amaze me.”

To learn more about Blue Door Garden, visit the website at http://www.bluedoorgarden.net. Also, learn about upcoming workshops on their Facebook page.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.