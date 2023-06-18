KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A Kingsport teen is stuck on making a difference in the world.

You could even say Caroline Ottersbach has turned a great idea into somewhat of a sticky situation.

At only 18, Ottersbach is a sticker artist, creating custom-designed stickers for many of her 300 Instagram followers, often introducing a dozen or more new stickers at a time.

The young entrepreneur has created an art business that reflects the self-expressions and positive messages she finds in the world around her. “My favorite designs are those that celebrate strength and the small things in life,” she said.

Named for her mother’s green thumb, The Pothos Press has produced dozens of inspirational stickers that get slapped on everything from water bottles and journals to phones and computer cases.

Ottersbach said the re-stickable adhesive stickers are waterproof and scratch proof, allowing them to be moved safely up to three times.

Her strongest customer base is made up of teens to young adults, a group, she said, that enjoys expressing themselves creatively.

And, that’s the whole point behind the trendy item.

According to the young business owner, stickers are a good way to reflect who we are. “It’s something that can make people feel unique and individualized.”

Stickers can serve as a way to start up a conversation with people. “It’s a low-risk way of meeting new people,” said Ottersbach, who compares the stickers to the use of testimonials and mini billboards that reflect interests and personalities.

While most of her sales come from online customers from as far away as Georgia and Alabama, Ottersbach enjoys making connections with customers at pop-up events in the region.

She will set up her wares at the following locations in July: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 1 at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 8 at The Garage Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 22 at Stillwater Coffeehouse in Gray, Tennessee.

The recent home school graduate is using the proceeds to build her business and to help with expenses when she attends East Tennessee State University in the fall, where she will study marketing and entrepreneurship.

Apparently, she’s on her way to becoming one of the youngest business women in the area.

Her most popular sticker design that reads, “You are Beautiful” has sold out four times. “I know people who have given them away or left them on desks or cars for people to find. It’s a way to spread encouragement.”

Her original designs align with many of her own personal interests and values. “My main goal is to spread Christianity, love, and kindness with these positive messages,” she said.

She’s even designed a set of groovy stickers based on nostalgia themes.

“Expressions for you” is the motto of the business.

Some read, “Let’s Get a Coffee,” and “Don’t Forget to Water Your Own Garden.” Many reflect her Christian values, like “Jesus Loves You,” “Fishers of Men,” and “Great is Thy Faithfulness.”

A Lamentations 3 Pack includes stickers with verses from the book of the Bible.

Then, there’s the goofy ones like a silly little green frog and a brown spotted kitty with glasses and a polka dot scarf.

For the love of art

For Ottersbach, the sticker business was a low-cost way of getting her foot in the door of the business world.

The teen is one of five siblings, who grew up in a household that supported a love of art. “We were always encouraged to do artistic things,” she said. “For our classical artist studies, we would often visit museums to admire and discuss the art.”

It was no surprise to her parents when the teen chose to pursue an art career while still being home schooled. During the pandemic, Ottersbach began researching and planning her small business. In 2021, she began advertising her work on social media.

“The reason I love stickers is because they are very profit forward, using very little money for the return I get.”

“The stickers are a great way to express your personality at a low cost,” said Ottersbach, who sells most of her three-inch stickers for around $4 each. They come in different shapes, colors, and sizes, expressing daily inspirations.

While some artists paint on canvas, this teen uses digital technology to craft her original sticker designs.

Using an iPad, Apple Pencil, and an app called Procreate, Ottersbach begins the design process by searching for ideas and converting the ideas into completely unique and original designs.

The results are digital files that are out-sourced to a custom-printing shop. So far, she has printed as many as 100 different designs.

In addition, Ottersbach has stretched her artistic skills by designing custom stickers and logos for businesses. For one business, she designed their website from the ground up.

The young artist plans to go on to bigger and better art opportunities. If the success of her small enterprise is any indication, she probably won’t have any problems sticking to it.

To learn more about The Pothos Press, visit the website at www.thepothospress.com or @the pothos press on Instagram.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.