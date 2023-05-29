Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Downtown Bristol will again be a place of note — or notes — all summer long with the return of two popular concert series sponsored by the Bristol Tennessee Department of Parks and Recreation.

Sounds of Summer will open its 26th year on Thursday, and Sounds on 6th will offer three more dates.

Sounds of Summer is scheduled to kick off with From the Edge, a rock cover band that intertwines popular country songs into its playlist.

Sounds of Summer will continue throughout July and August, each Tuesday and Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m., weather permitting. In the event of rain, schedule changes will be announced on a recorded line at (423) 764-PLAY (7529). Concessions will be available, and patrons are encouraged to bring a chair.

Showcasing local artists and tribute bands, Sounds of Summer concerts are free and will be held at Downtown Center, 810 State St., next to the country music mural. Bluegrass bands are scheduled on Tuesdays and rock/country bands are slated for Thursday evenings.

Other bands scheduled in June include Northfork, Coal Camp, Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road, Cedar Valley, AllSkate, Duty Free, and Best of Times. The Fortunate Sons, a Chicago-based tribute band that features the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival, is scheduled for Thursday, June 15.

Series sponsors are Lost State Distilling, Eastman Credit Union, Front Row Music, and 98.5 WTFM.

Sounds on 6th is a separate series that gained popularity during its inaugural season last year, and will return with an eclectic mix of music on the last Saturday of each month, June through August, from 8 to 10 p.m. in the 6th Street Parking lot. The series is sponsored by Believe in Bristol, and admission is $2.

L’80’s Nite, a retro tribute band featuring songs from the 1980s, will take the stage on Saturday, June 24. Beach music by The Castaways is set for July 29, and Entice, a high-energy dance band that entertains with everything from R&B to Southern Rock, is set for Aug. 26.

For the full Sounds of Summer concert schedule, please go to www.bristoltn.org/SoundsSchedule. Information about Sounds on 6th is available at www.bristoltn.org/6th or by contacting Angie Rutherford at arutherford@bristoltn.org or (423) 764-3463.