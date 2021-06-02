Library extending hours of operation

BRISTOL, Va. - The Bristol Public Library has expanded its hours of operation to better serve the public.

“For the first time in over a year, we are able to return to our normal working hours” said Garry Wakely, Program and Marketing Coordinator at the Bristol Public Library.

The hours at main library on Good Street are: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The hours at Avoca branch on Volunteer Parkway are: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday; 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday; and closed on Sundays.

Wakley noted the restricted hours in place since March 2020 have been difficult for visitors, and library staff are happy to back its regular hours as well expand the Avoca branch’s hours.