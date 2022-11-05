Liberty gets goal-line stop, beats Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Johnathan Bennett threw three touchdown passes in the first half and No. 23 Liberty used a late goal-line stop on a 2-point conversion try to beat Arkansas 21-19 on Saturday.

Liberty (8-1) stopped KJ Jefferson’s conversion attempt with 1:11 left to seal the win.

The Razorbacks (5-4) scored 19 unanswered points on a field goal, safety, two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion. Jefferson took a shotgun snap up the middle on the conversion try and was marked short of the end zone near the goal line. Officials upheld the call after more than two minutes of review.

Liberty raced to a 21-point lead behind Bennett’s three first-half TD passes. Bennett finished 15 of 25 for 224 yards. But the Flames were held to just 79 yards in the second half while Arkansas had 250.

Western Carolina 36, Wofford 29: CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Jalynn Williams rushed for two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 2:53 left to play, and Western Carolina rallied late to defeat Wofford.

Western Carolina (4-5, 2-4) travels to face ETSU next Saturday. The Buccaneers (3-6, 1-6) was off this week.

Chattanooga 31, The Citadel 21: CHARLESTON, S.C.— Ailym Ford rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns to lead Chattanooga to a victory over The Citadel.

Ford put Chattanooga (7-2, 5-1 Southern Conference) on top for good early in the second quarter when he capped a seven-play, 57-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Mocs a 10-7 lead.

Ford carried 29 times for Chattanooga and he also caught three passes for a team-high 67 yards. Hutchinson completed 12 of 20 passes for 202 yards with one interception.

Samford 34, VMI 15: Samford scored 27 second half points to remain on top of the Southern Conference standings.

Michael Hiers threw for 322 yards and four touchdowns, including 10 receptions for 134 yards and two scores for Chandler Smith as Samford (8-1, 6-0), whch trailed 12-7 at halftime.

Marshall 12, Old Dominion 0 : NORFOLK, Va.— True freshman Rece Verhoff made 4-of-5 field-goal attempts and became the sixth kicker in Marshall history with four field goals in a game and the Thundering Herd beat Old Dominion.

Verhoff connected from 33 and 26 yards in the second quarter, 30 in the third and 23 in the fourth with 10:50 remaining. His 42-yard attempt with 6:26 left was blocked. Verhoff is 12-for-17 (70.5%) kicking field goals this season.

Marshall (5-4, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference) outgained Old Dominion 387-209 in total yards and held the ball for more than half the game (38:11).