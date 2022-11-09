Lebanon's Buchanan likes the fit at VMI

The cornerstone of a team that is the favorite to win the 2023 VHSL Class 1 state championship is staying in-state to play his college baseball.

Lebanon High School senior Seth Buchanan signed with the Virginia Military Institute Keydets on Wednesday as he takes his talents to the NCAA Division I program that is a member of the Southern Conference.

He verbally committed to the prestigious school in Lexington on June 14.

Buchanan will be hitting the books along with hitting a baseball.

“One thing that really stood out to me about VMI was their academics,” Buchanan said. “Apart from academics, I also get the chance to compete in a very competitive conference while doing what I love. From early in my recruitment, I established a great connection with the coaching staff. This connection was ultimately what made me commit to VMI.”

The M in VMI intimidates some recruits when they learn about the notorious six-month indoctrination process for freshmen known as the ratline, but that military aspect appeals to Buchanan.

Two of his uncles – Eric Buchanan and Joe Jessee – served in the military, as did his grandfather, Dean Buchanan, and eight of Dean’s brothers. Leslie Meade, his great grandfather, served too.

“I can see why the military aspect of VMI would scare many people away,” Buchanan said. “However, I look at it as a challenge instead of an obstacle. I feel like a lot of things can be learned from the unique experience that VMI offers. Through this experience, I trust that it will make me a better person as a whole.”

As far as baseball goes, VMI finished 16-40 this past season and that necessitated a coaching change as Sam Roberts was promoted to head coach in August after having served as an assistant since 2017.

The Keydets had four guys who once played for the program appear in Major League Baseball games in 2022: Minnesota Twins pitcher Josh Winder, Kansas City Royals outfielder Nate Eaton, Washington Nationals hurler Reed Garrett and St. Louis Cardinals infielder Cory Spangenberg.

The most famous players to wear a VMI baseball uniform did so fictionally on the big screen as Eddie Albert (better known as Oliver Wendell Douglas on the television show “Green Acres”) and Ronald Reagan (better known as the 40th President of the United States) portrayed baseball-playing Keydets in the 1938 film “Brother Rat.”

Buchanan hopes to play a starring role in real life for VMI.

“One thing that stood out to me about VMI’s baseball program was the highly competitive schedule they play each year,” Buchanan said. “I think a highly competitive schedule will make me a better player overall. Seeing some of VMI’s alumni in the majors is definitely a huge motivation for me. It gives me hope that someday that could be me on the grand stage.”

The University of Virginia is among the opponents annually on VMI’s schedule and that is where Seth’s older brother, Matthew, is a sophomore left-handed pitcher. Matthew Buchanan went 3-1 with a 3.49 ERA in 17 appearances during his freshman season at UVa.

“My brother has always been a huge motivator for me,” Seth Buchanan said. “From a young age, he has always pushed me to be the best I can be. If I had to single out one thing that I have learned from him it would have to be his work ethic. Regardless of anything he’s doing, he always does it at 100 percent and that’s something I have applied to all aspects of my life.”

What will happen if the brothers meet at the college level?

“He just better hope he’s not on the mound,” Seth Buchanan said with a laugh. “Being able to compete against my brother would definitely be a unique experience. Not a lot of brothers get to compete at this level.”

The little brother has proven he can play.

Buchanan hit .441 with six home runs and 30 RBIs in 2022, while going 7-3 with a 1.80 ERA on the mound in being selected Hogoheegee District player of the year. His 330-foot, two-run, walk-off homer in the bottom of the seventh inning powered the Pioneers to a 9-7 win over Eastside in the semifinals of the Region 1D tournament.

“Seth works hard and is always there, whether it is morning lifting or afternoon practice. He is willing to work and is coachable,” said first-year Lebanon head coach Cody Compton, who took over at the helm after the retirement of Doc Adams. “Seth is a good pitcher but he is a better infielder. He is going to be a key bat in our lineup this year.”

What position will he man at the next level?

“I would say I mostly project as a position player as opposed to a pitcher,” Buchanan said. “Although anything is possible, I’m not ruling out any chance at getting on the field. If I had to pick a favorite, it would definitely be middle infield.”

After starting on Lebanon’s state-title winning team in 2021, Buchanan and the Pioneers finished as Region 1D runner-up to Chilhowie and reached the state quarterfinals last spring.

With everybody back in the fold, Lebanon is the preseason pick as the team to beat in the Class 1 ranks.

“Having everyone back gives us a great opportunity at making it deep into playoffs,” Buchanan said. “A lot of our younger guys got to see what postseason baseball was like and gained experience. I’m very hopeful that we will have another successful season this year. I think a state title is definitely within reach.”

Then the kid that swings a big bat will be a rat at VMI.

“Although I have only visited Lexington on three occasions, all three visits have reminded me of my hometown,” Buchanan said. “I’ve never really liked big cities so the hometown feel that the campus provides was very appealing to me and my family.”