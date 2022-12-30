Lebanon outlasts Bearcats to win Holiday Classic

WISE, Va. – The spectacular start to the season continued for Lebanon.

It went into overtime, but the Pioneers outlasted Virginia High 69-63 in the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic finals at UVA-Wise’s Prior Center to remain undefeated.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m really proud of the kids,” Lebanon coach Ryan Potts said. “Virginia High was unbelievable on 3-pointers in the second half. When you weather the storm like that, you’ve done something.

“Credit to Virginia High, they sped us up at times, and that’s what they’re great at. They punched, punched, and punched.”

It was punch and counter punch throughout the contest. Lebanon took their largest lead at 26-16 late in the second quarter. Dante Worley nailed a trey, and the Pioneers’ Keyton Keene hit a jumper. Worley added a bucket to cut the Pioneers’ lead to seven at the break.

Lebanon kept the advantage throughout the third quarter, pushing the lead to as many as 10 points. But Virginia High (6-4) wouldn’t quit.

Worley nailed a trey to tie it for the fourth time at 53-all at the two-minute mark. After each team had a possession without scoring. Ethan Carpenter hit a critical 3 to put the Bearcats up 56-53 with 53 seconds remaining.

“In the first half, we were dead,” Virginia High coach Julius Gallishaw said. “Lebanon did a great job in the first half of getting after us. We got a little frustrated.

“In the second half, I thought we settled down, doing the stuff we’re supposed to be doing, especially defensively.”

Freshman Mike Reece hit a free throw and added an offensive rebound and put-back with 5.2 seconds remaining to send it to overtime.

At the start of the overtime period, Reece scored inside, Hunter Musick and Keyton Keene added 3s, and Reece another jumper as the Pioneers scored their first four possessions in OT to take control of the game.

“I think we ran out of gas at the end,” said Gallishaw. “We didn’t play a lot of people. Lebanon was full of energy, and we weren’t. They hit some 3s to hurt us.”

The big difference in the game was rebounding, where Lebanon (9-0) had a 43-27 advantage. They outscored Virginia High 32-12 in the paint and 20-9 on second-chance points.

Keene had a massive tournament for the Pioneers and was named tournament MVP for his efforts. Keene finished with 20 points and 16 boards against the Bearcats. Andy Lambert also dropped in 20 points, and Reece contributed 15 points and nine boards.

“I can’t say enough about Reece, he hit some big free throws and had the big bucket at the end,” Potts said. “I’m really proud of all my guys, they took a big punch from one of the better teams in Region 2D and weathered it to come back and get the dub.”

Worley (24 points), Carpenter (15 points) and Deonte Mozell (12 points) provided most of the offense for Virginia High.

It has been a solid start for the Bearcats, who will get into the heart of their schedule in 2023.

“We’ll be fine, I like how my team is going,” said Gallishaw. “It’s a marathon, not a sprint, we did this last year, finished runner-up in this tournament, then went on to do big things.”