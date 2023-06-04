The Skinny: One of these squads from far Southwest Virginia will reach the state finals for the first time in program history. … Lebanon won the Region 1D championship by dispatching J.I. Burton in the semifinals and Grundy in the title match. The Pioneers earned a 5-2 state semifinal win over Fort Chiswell on Friday. … Both of Lebanon’s losses came to Region 2D champ and Class 2 semifinalist Marion. …Calli Dye (13-4), Averi Russell (16-2), Bailey Collins (14-3), Makenzie Boyd (17-1), Marley Bush (14-2) and Meagan Helton (16-1) are the top six players in Lebanon’s singles lineup and all of them are sophomores. “It's been a great year of growth for this team,” said fifth-year Lebanon coach Troy Moore. “They are a talented group who took care of business for much of the regular season, but I wasn't sure how they would handle the pressure of tighter postseason matches. They've shown a lot of grit in tough conditions and different players have stepped up in tight spots for us. I've been telling them all year I think we could be pretty dangerous in the region and state tournaments. I think they have really bought into that now.” … It is a team effort in every sense of the word for Lebanon. “We are very balanced top to bottom,” Moore said. “Sometimes we need the top of the lineup to pull through, sometimes the bottom. I think everyone knows their point might be needed every match. We also have a lot of good extra players, so it can keep practice competitive.” … Defending VHSL Class 1 state singles champion Maggie Minton leads the way for undefeated George Wythe. The Maroons have five seniors. “I'm expecting some high quality tennis matches and I'm excited to see if we are up to the challenge that they present,” Moore said.