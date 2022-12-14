Lebanon favored among Hogoheegee boys

Hogoheegee District

Boys Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Lebanon (5) 25

2. Chilhowie (1) 19

3. Holston 18

4. Northwood 12

5. Patrick Henry 11

6. Rural Retreat 5

Lebanon Pioneers

Coach: Ryan Potts

Last season: 17-9

Key returners: Brody Wess, G, jr.; Andy Lambert, G, jr.; Keyton Keene, F, jr.; Zach Hertig, G, sr.; Chance Parker, G, jr.; Hunter Musick, G, jr.; Paul Vencill, F, sr.

Promising newcomers: Mike Reece; Eli Breeding

Key losses: JD Tatum; Logan Hall

Outlook: Lebanon is 3-0 and the Pioneers posted an impressive 72-69 overtime win over perennial Cumberland District contender Eastside on Tuesday night.

Andy Lambert, Keyton Keene and Brody Wess combined for 44 points in the triumph and all earned accolades last season.

Keene averaged 11.2 points and 8.7 rebounds in earning first-team All-Hogoheegee District honors.

Lambert led the team in scoring at 15 points per game as he and Wess were second-team all-district selections.

Zach Hertig, Chance Parker, Hunter Musick, Paul Vencill and Thai Tatum all have varsity experience and give the Pioneers plenty of depth. Freshman Mike Reece and sophomore Eli Breeding have logged valuable minutes thus far as well.

It could be a special season for the Pioneers, who move up to the Class 2 level beginning with the 2023-24 season.

Coach’s Quote: “Our youth caught up to us last year in some close games, some blown leads and then on the road in the region tournament, but with the extra year of experience we are looking to take the next step and try to compete with the top programs in the area.”

Chilhowie Warriors

Coach: Matt Snodgrass

Last season: 14-10

Key returners: Zac Hall, F, sr.; Isaac Booth, F, jr.; James Nash, G, jr.; Ian Sturgill, G, jr.

Promising newcomers: Aidan Bartuski, G, sr.; Seth Thomas, C, jr.; Will Goodwin, C, soph.

Key losses: Wade Martin, G; Lucas Blevins, G

Outlook: Chilhowie figures to be a Region 1D contender and the Warriors have looked the part so far in winning two of their first three games and connecting on 33 shots from 3-point range.

Zac Hall, a 6-foot-3 senior, was a first-team All-Hogoheegee District selection last season after putting up 14.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Isaac Booth (8.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg) was a second-team pick, while James Nash (6.0 ppg) and Ian Sturgill earned honorable mention status on the all-district team.

Aiden Bartuski is a transfer from Pennsbury High School in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, and can handle the ball and score.

Seth Thomas, a 6-foot-5 junior, and Will Goodwin, a 6-6 sophomore, give Chilhowie some big bodies inside.

Coach’s Quote: “We are working on our team chemistry and building discipline on both sides of the ball. Our guys take a lot of pride in continuing the success of our program. When we get it all together we have a chance to compete at a high level.”

Holston Cavaliers

Coach: Jeff Austin

Last season: 10-15

Key returners: Connor Finley, G, sr.; Dustin Bott, F, sr.; Dillon Bott, F, sr.; Harper Collie, G, sr.

Promising newcomers: Noah Tweed, soph.; Cole Caywood, soph.; Cade Caywood, fr.; Tristian Hess, jr.

Key loss: Brycen Sheets; Lane Blevins; Trent Johnson

Outlook: Holston played its best ball of the season late in the 2021-22 campaign, knocking off Black Diamond District champion Grundy in the quarterfinals of the Region 1D tournament and dropping a narrow 69-67 decision to eventual state semifinalist Twin Springs in the regional semis.

The Cavaliers hope to peak at the right time this season as well and a strong nucleus to build around.

Connor Finley scored 20 points in that season-ending loss to Twin Springs and he joined fellow returning starter Dustin Bott in earning honorable mention All-Hogoheegee District honors last winter.

Finley is averaging 16 points per game so far for the 2-3 Cavaliers.

Seniors Dillon Bott and Harper Collie also have varsity experience.

Sophomore center Cole Caywood has been impressive thus far and has piled up three double-doubles in five games. He is averaging a team-high 22 points per contest.

Coach’s Quote: “We look forward to competing with the young men that we have on this year’s roster. They are a hard-working group and will compete night in and night out. Mental and physical toughness will be key to us having a good season. We are taking the approach that we would rather have quality rather than quantity and these guys are definitely quality.”

Northwood Panthers

Coach: Danny Greer

Last season: 16-7

Key returners: Owen Doane, F, sr.; Sam Rhea, F, sr.

Promising newcomers: Denim Kirk; Eli Williams

Key losses: Cole Rolen; Eli Carter; Seth DeBusk; Nick Prater

Outlook: Northwood will have some work to do to repeat the success of last season when the Panthers swept the Hogoheegee District regular-season and tournament titles. It was the first outright regular-season crown for the crew from Saltville since the 1989-1990 campaign.

Co-Hogoheegee players of the year Cole Rolen and Eli Carter graduated, as did contributors Seth DeBusk and Nick Prater.

Owen Doane and Sam Rhea were second-team all-district selections last year and will be the cornerstones for this season’s edition of the Panthers.

Harley Turley, Tylor Aires, Caleb “C.B.” Johnson, Denim Kirk and Eli Williams figure to play important roles as well. Kirk missed all of last season after breaking his ankle in a scrimmage.

Northwood is currently 2-4.

Coach’s Quote: “I am looking forward to watching these boys this year. I have faith in them and with their attitudes and efforts, I believe we can have a great season. What I care about more than anything is the boys learning how to play together and always loving what they do.”

Patrick Henry Rebels

Coach: Fred Selfe

Last season: 8-14

Key returners: Kade Gobble, G, sr.; J-Kwon McFail, G, sr.; Hamilton Addair, G, sr.; Dalton Blevins, F, sr.; Jake Hall, F, sr.;

Promising newcomers: Bobby Cline, sr.; Trevor Jackson, sr.; Quinton Deskins

Key losses: Isaac Presley; Takotah Pecina; Lakotah Pecina

Outlook: PH coach Fred Selfe has high expectations for his team as he should with plenty of experience returning to the court for the Rebels.

Senior Jake Hall was a first-team All-Hogoheegee District pick a season ago and his blue-collar, workmanlike style helped him average 11.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game last season while patrolling the paint.

Dalton Blevins was a second-team All-Hogo pick last season after averaging 9.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. He scored 20 points and hit a game-winning 3-pointer in Monday’s win over the Cloudland Highlanders from Northeast Tennessee.

Hamilton Addair (7.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg), Kade Gobble (4.0 ppg, 2.1 rpg) and J-Kwon McFail are the other veterans Selfe will lean on.

Coach’s Quote: “We have a great core and a great group of kids. Excited to lead this team as far as we can and hopefully, make some history for our program.”

Rural Retreat Indians

Coach: Dewayne Morris

Last season: 6-16

Key returners: Bryson Smelser, G, jr.; Caleb Roberts, G, jr.; Gatlin Hight, F, sr.; Garrett Worley, F, sr.; Levi Crockett, C, sr.

Promising newcomers: Jared Dutton, jr.; Isaac Carrico, jr.; Trevor Shelton, fr.

Key losses: Brady Smith; Chase Musser; Jacob Alford; Jacob Crouse

Outlook: If Monday night’s 59-29 win over Grayson County is any indication, the Rural Retreat Indians are better than they were a season ago.

The Indians raced out to a 25-3 lead after one quarter against the Blue Devils and got a 21-point, seven-rebound, five-steal masterpiece from reliable senior Gatlin Hight. Caleb Roberts’ nine steals, Levi Crockett’s 12 points and Bryson Smelser’s seven assists were among the highlights as well.

Hight averaged 12.3 points per game last season in earning second-team All-Hogoheegee honors and sets the pace. Smelser is as steady as they come. Roberts, Crockett and Garrett Worley have experience too.

Ben Musser, Justin Gilman, Jared Dutton, Isaac Carrico, Trevor Shelton and David Onate figure to play important roles at Rural Retreat as well.

The Indians are now 2-3.

Coach’s Quote: “Our team this year is committed to doing everything possible to help the team win. Practices are upbeat and everyone is focused on getting better. … I have really stressed staying together for the last two years and our guys are 100 percent committed to this. We are excited for the season to begin and have our goals set. It should be a fun year.”

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

George Wythe Maroons

Coach: Tony Dunford

Last season: 10-16

Key returners: Ty Campbell, G; Treyvon Rainey, F.; Brayden Rainey, C

Promising newcomers: David Goode, fr.; Conley Martin, soph.

Key losses: None

Outlook: George Wythe’s football team made the Class 1 state finals (losing to Riverheads last Saturday) and the hoops team is showing they might have the talent to be taking the court in the Class 1 hoops title game in Richmond come March.

GW is 4-0 after wins over Northwood, Virginia High, John Battle and Giles as the Maroons are averaging 78.8 points per game.

After a third-place Mountain Empire District finish and a rare losing season last season, GW returned its entire lineup and the Maroons are showing they are a team to be reckoned with.

Ty Campbell (15.9 points, 2.5 steals per game), Brayden Rainey (8.5 points, 8.2 rebounds per contest) and Treyvon Rainey (8.0 ppg) are the top returnees. Freshman David Goode has played well so far.

Shane Huff, Reed Kirtner, Rex Delp, Holden Luttrell, Conley Martin and T.J. Pulliam give GW lot of depth.

Brayden Rainey and Luttrell are the only two guys on the varsity basketball team who played football.

Coach’s Quote: “Our kids have played a lot of basketball since last season and have worked extremely hard. We are a more mature team. … If we play unselfishly we could have a good year.”