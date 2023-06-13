After nine seasons leading the girls basketball program at Union High School, Kory Bostic is now the man in charge of the Bears’ boys hoops team.

Bostic, 43, was recently appointed to take over the head-coaching position that was vacated when Zack Moore stepped down last month after a successful tenure that included a VHSL Class 2 state championship in 2021. Meanwhile, Erika Counts McFarland has been hired as the head volleyball coach at Union.

A 1999 graduate of Haysi High School who was a multi-sport star for the Tigers, Bostic inherits a talented team that should compete for the top spot in the Mountain 7 District this winter.

His son, Kam, is a point guard and among five returning starters from a squad that went 10-15 and lost to Graham in the first round of the Region 2D tournament. Rising seniors Reyshawn Anderson (13 points, seven rebounds, 3.5 assist per game in 2022-23) and Brayden Wharton are also notable returnees.

“We have a great group of hard-working young men and I’m ready to get to work,” Bostic said. “I know and have coached all these boys, so we want to hit the ground running.”

While Bostic worked at the youth-league level with his son and teammates, he last coached boys hoops at the high school level 15 years ago. He had stints as an assistant at Powell Valley and Lee High.

What made him make the switch from coaching girls to coaching boys?

“The timing was just right,” Bostic said.

He recorded plenty of wins leading Union’s girls and his stint included a state runner-up finish in 2016 and a regional title in 2020.

His squad went 13-13 this past season and that included a win over eventual state runner-up Wise County Central.

“I have truly been blessed to coach some amazing young ladies at Union,” Bostic said. “I want to thank every one of them for their hard work and commitment in building a successful program.”

Speaking of success, McFarland takes over a volleyball program that was a perennial contender under the tutelage of boss Kim Mathes-Moore.

McFarland spent the last three years as the JV coach and varsity assistant with the Bears. She is a 2015 graduate of Clintwood.

“The girls and this community are the reasons I applied for this position,” McFarland said. “I wanted to make sure that the girls continue to have a program they are proud of and will continue to be proud of for years to come.”

Union went to three consecutive state tournaments from 2017-2019 under Kim Mathes-Moore’s watch.

The Bears were 27-4 in 2022 with a first-place finish in the Mountain 7 District.

“We are returning two varsity players that were a part of the starting rotation last year,” McFarland said. “That being said, we have some really great upperclassmen leadership and young talent coming. Maximizing their strengths and improvement will be our focus this year and success will come. … I am excited for the girls to get back into the gym and get started on a memorable season.”

Bostic and McFarland are at the helm of teams that are proven winners.

“Both will bring experience, hard work, and dedication to our programs,” said Union principal Elijah Helton.

Jacob Mullins (cross country) and Wes Slagle (golf) are also new head coaches at the school in Big Stone Gap. They both will now be coaching programs in which they won state titles with as athletes: Mullins ran cross country in 2019 for the Bears’ title team and Slagle was a senior when Union’s golf team won it all in 2018.