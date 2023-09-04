PETE IACOBELLI
Associated Press
NASCAR PLAYOFFS | DARLINGTON
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Kyle Larson led the final 55 laps to start his latest NASCAR playoff run with his first career win at the Southern 500 Sunday night.
The 2021 Cup Series champion automatically advances into the round of 12 with the win at Darlington Raceway, no matter how he does in races at Kansas and Bristol the next two weeks.
"What a great way to start the playoffs," he said.
Larson didn't have the fastest car, just one that got out front at the right time while other contenders fell away.
Denny Hamlin led a race-best 177 of 367 laps and looked headed for the win before he felt vibrations for what he told his crew was a loose wheel and had to pit on consecutive laps.
Tyler Reddick led 90 laps, yet lost the lead to Larson coming off pit road. Kevin Harvick, seeking the first victory of his final season, challenged Larson for the lead with less than 60 laps remaining, but was penalized when he could not avoid entering the pits moments after they were closed by NASCAR after a caution came out.
- Prep Football Predictions for Sept. 1-2
- FRIDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Union, Patrick Henry, Honaker, Rye Cove, Chilhowie, Ridgeview, Gate City, Twin Springs are 2-0; Eastside, Narrows earn dramatic wins; Marion ends losing skid; Drake Fisher (Sullivan East) shines in primetime
- PREP FOOTBALL: Lee High QB Brynnen Pendergraft finds love for game again
- PREP FOOTBALL: Four INTs, running of Alijah Burks helps Virginia High power past John Battle
- TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Charleigh Hall (Castlewood), Emmah McAmis (Wise Central), Cary Keene (Honaker), Gracie Statzer (Abingdon), Sophie Meade (Tennessee High), Jordan Shuler (Union), Sophia Belcher (Grundy) excel
- THURSDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Grundy volleyball team wins its third straight; Kenzi Gillenwater (Twin Springs), Jon Kern (Rye Cove), Emmah McAmis (Wise Central), Gracie Crabtree (Lebanon), Walker Jones (Northwood) shine
- LOCALS IN THE PROS: Mac McClung (Gate City) getting Magic opportunity. How does he fit in with Orlando?
- COLLEGE FOOTBALL: High hopes for Justin Hill at E&H
- PREP FOOTBALL: Riverheads tops Tazewell in matchup between teams with injured standouts
- PREP VOLLEYBALL: Wise Central's Emmah McAmis achieves rare double-double
- PREP FOOTBALL: Some teams starting off with a bang; A look back to last week and a look ahead
- Bristol Rhythm owners aim to unite Tri-Cities through soccer
- HISTORY WITH HAYES: The Curse of Kent McCormick. Punt return in 1982 by Tennessee High senior haunted Sullivan East then, now
- WEDNESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: John Battle volleyball, girls cross country teams win; Makinley Owens (Ridgeview), Karlee Frye (Northwood), Derek Mitchell (Lebanon), Shelby Stanley (Eastside) among standouts
- SATURDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Northwood wins volleyball tournament; Tennessee High places third in Choo-Choo Classic; Abingdon runners win cross country meets
Harvick was penalized and couldn't recover. He said he didn't have time to get back on the track before the commitment line.
It was a successful run at the track "Too Tough To Tame" for Larson after several close calls. He's had three seconds and two thirds in his 11 previous Cup Series races at Darlington. In May, Larson was racing for the lead late when he was hit by Ross Chastain and wound up 20th.
Playoff drivers took the first seven spots. Tyler Reddick was second, followed by Chris Buescher, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski and Bubba Wallace.
Harvick ended 19th and Hamlin 25th.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!