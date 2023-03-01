King head baseball coach Blaine Brown set down with assistant Peter Larson back in the fall of 2015 and had a few words about his hopes of making coaching a career choice.

"I said you are not going to make it the way you are doing it," Brown said. "He had all the intangibles to be a great coach, but he didn't understand the kind of work ethic that it involved and what he needed to do. I said if you want to be great at this, you need to change your work ethic, your drive of what you are doing, the amount of time and effort you are putting into it."

It's safe to say Larson listened well. The former King assistant baseball coach is now a co-Triple-A pitching coach with the International League's St. Paul Saints, one step from the big leagues with the Minnesota Twins.

"I remember that vividly and it was a really good eye-opening experience and something, not just in coaching, but in any industry, if you are not up to the standards that your boss or your manager are looking through then you have got to adjust," said Larson, who spent one season under the tutelage of Brown and pitching coach Luke Howard at King. "I think it was a really good realization that what I thought I was doing was adequate and good, but it wasn't good enough. I thought it was a really impactful conversation.

"I think from then on, from the middle of fall all of the way through my full year I changed my outlook and my perspective because until you get into it you really don't know what all it entails. It was very impactful and I still remember that conversation and sitting in his office and talking a little more in-depth, not just about what was going on and what we were doing, but the future too."

That impact has continued for Larson - a former high school coach - who also coached in Northwoods Summer League and at NCAA Division I schools Siena, Albany and Fordham before signing with the Twins in the winter of 2019. Considering the 2020 minor league season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he has made a swift move up the system, which hasn't surprised Brown at all.

"He has got the personality to make it at that level. He is kind of very easy going, he is very personable, very baseball knowledgeable, I have no doubt he has all the intangibles to do it," Brown said. "When you get to that level it is about opportunity. It is different, when you get to that level there are a lot more things involved than just how good of a baseball coach you are. He has obviously done a great job and hopefully he has the opportunity to make it to the big leagues, that would be a pretty neat success story."

***

Most kids grow up hoping to play in the big leagues. Larson, who played at Ferrum for Abe Naff and won a pair of USA South Conference titles before spending in a year in the Independent Can-Am League, was much the same, but soon decided his future was as a college coach. Ferrum assistant Matt McGuire, a former head coach at Roanoke College, suggested Larson contact Brown, who was looking for an assistant coach in 2015.

"I thought that was a good opportunity and a good point in my life where I really enjoyed being at high school practice more than I did my full-time job." Larson said. "I thought that was a good intro into college coaching and see what it is all about. I was extremely fortunate for not only Blaine, but Luke Howard when he was there. Those two, they molded me into pretty much the coach that I am right now. I have had some other mentors along the way, but they showed me the ropes as far as structure, being organized, what it took day in and day out...

"That really gave me a really good perspective being a baseball coach specifically and putting my hands in different areas that I was a little more unfamiliar with and given those opportunities I thought was extremely valuable and stuff I still carry with me today."

Larson was in his second year as a pitching coach at Fordham in the fall 2019 when an opportunity came to interview with a couple of major league organizations, with the Twins offering him the chance. Perhaps his big leagues dreams might still be alive.

"You can't really say 'no' and I figured at worst if I do it for a year and they don't want me and it is not fun I can go back to college," he said. "I jumped at that and I have been on this wild ride for my fifth year with the organization and enjoying every day and every season is fun. It has been exciting to move up levels. The level of baseball does get better, the hitters are better. Each level, the pitchers have a better feel for the strike zone. It has been a lot of fun and excited to see what Triple-A is like this year."

While Larson had no intentions of leaving Fordham or any of his other coaching positions, the lure of professional baseball was too much to ignore.

"I really enjoyed being a college coach. I think impacting the lives of that age group, from 18 to 22 or 23 for some of the fifth-year guys, I thought that was a really cool and impactful job and I really enjoyed the college landscape," he said. "I just kind of fell into this hiring craze five years ago now where pro teams were looking for college coaches that had a track record in developing.

"That is kind of the forte of a college coach is you are not always going to get the big name top 100 prospect in high school baseball at every level so you have to develop and you have to make some guys better and teach them some better fundamentals or structure or organization and stuff like that. Teaching is at the forefront of college coaching and I think professional baseball started to take notice of that and I was very fortunate to be a part of that wave."

***

Larson is one of two pitching coaches at St. Paul - the former Independent League club that is partially owned by Bill Murray - that became the Twins' Triple-A club in 2020. He spent last season with the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge of the Texas League before getting the promotion to St. Paul, where he will share pitching coaching duties with Cidney Bello. That is a normal pairing in Minnesota, which has two pitching coaches at each minor league affiliate and three with the major league club.

"It is a little unique, but we cover way more ground. We don't miss anything, we are able to give a better coach-to-player ratio and you get more time with the pitchers instead of maybe a traditional pitching coach with 15 pitchers for example, where you are kind of all over the place," Larson said. "We like having two, and one Spanish speaker. There is no break in communication, all the organizational objectives are clearly explained and I think it makes for an easier coaching environment having two. It has been a really something nice to have and to fall back on. If I see something that the other pitching coach doesn't see it or vice versa, it has been pretty helpful."

Spring training is always a time of optimism and that is no different with the Twins, who have a loaded farm system with plenty of pitchers for Larson to work with. The Twins have a philosophy that is meant to lead to success at the major league level, and it all starts with a trio of basic fundamentals that are basics at every level of the game.

"We are trying to create swing and miss pitches so that correlates well with strikeouts. We want to limit free passes so we are working with guys on command and different usages on what they can throw for strikes the best to try to limit walks and we want to try to keep the ball in the ballpark," Larson said. "Those three categories, you can kind of branch off from there on what are the pitchers' weaknesses, but I think to be a successful pitcher, at least in the minor leagues to move to the next level, you kind of have to dominate that level and have some success.

"Usually the guys that move up are the ones that strike out a lot, they don't walk a lot of people and they keep the ball in the ballpark."

It is Larson's job to help those prospects make the proper adjustments to get to their ultimate goal, which is playing in the big leagues.

"That is kind of what we are looking for and looking to develop. Each pitcher has got their own plan according to what they are not that great in," Larson said. "They are all in the minor leagues for a reason, whether it is age or experience or just talent, they all need to work on something and those are kind of our fallbacks in trying to get them on the big league track. When they get to the big leagues we want them to be impact big leaguer. Not just to be successful in the minor leagues, but get to the big league and actually stay up there."

***

A native of Williamsburg, the 36-year-old Larson has a big fan at King in Brown, who has been following his success through the Minnesota system.

"It is funny because when I talk to him now he brings up that conversation of maybe lighting a fire under him, a little bit of 'Ok, if I am going to make this a career, I need to change my ways a little bit.'" Brown said. "He obviously did and he has excelled and done really well as every level he has been at in pro baseball. I would like to think hopefully he will make it to the big leagues and I could say I had a little small part in that."

Larson is spending the next few weeks with the major league Twins at the Minnesota spring training complex in Fort Myers. Baseball is back, and Larson is ready to play ball.

"This is my first time with more time on the big league side and seeing how the big league coaches work. Being around them every day, along with the players, has been really cool so far," Larson said. "Baseball is definitely coming and I am excited to be part of it."