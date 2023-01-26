Langston leads Marion to road win

LEBANON, Va. – Marion girls basketball player Brooke Langston took notes last season as the Scarlet Hurricanes rolled to a 21-3 record.

One important lesson stuck with Langston.

“You have to work hard and hustle in this program,” Langston said.

A 5-foot-8 sophomore post, Langston worked for 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals Thursday as Marion earned a 57-36 over the Lebanon Pioneers in a marquee non-district clash.

“I’m big on teamwork and effort,” Langston said.

Marion played without quick freshman guard Macy Osborne due to a knee injury, while another player was out with an illness. The Scarlet Hurricanes were down to seven healthy players for part of the night when yet another player suffered an arm injury.

“It was interesting at times,” Marion coach Sallie Moss said. “We were worried about ball handling and defense, but players like Brooke stepped it up.”

Fearless senior guard Ezrah Pennington provided defense, passing and effective transition play for the Scarlet Hurricanes, while senior forward Cameron Greer added 14 points.

Junior post Ella Moss, who leads Marion in scoring, was slowed by foul trouble and managed just six points before fouling out.

“I was playing for my teammate,” Langston said. “I felt bad for (Moss) and I knew that I had to do everything I could to help.”

Behind a mix of full-court pressure and extended 2-3 zone defense, Marion took first half leads of 8-0, 16-2 and 30-8 in the first half.

Lebanon coach Rex Parker called three timeouts to find a spark, but nothing worked.

“Oh man,” Parker said. “We didn’t play our well at Marion and we worked in practice on some of things Marion did. But we turned the ball over way too much, while Marion rebounded well and moved the ball. Marion has a good team.”

Senior forward Morgan Varney, who averages 21 points, paced Lebanon (12-7) with 25 points. Varney is closing in on the 1,000-career point mark.

The Pioneers connected on just 14-27 free throw attempts, made 22 turnovers and had no answers for Marion’s balanced offense.

After posting a 10-15 record last season and advancing to the Region 1D playoffs, Lebanon was picked for a second place finish in the Hogoheegee District behind Rural Retreat.

Freshman post Carey Keene missed Thursday’s game for Lebanon with a back injury, while freshman center Lia Becker suffered a serious knee injury at the start of the season. Keene is averaging 12.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Marion won the Southwest District and advanced to the second round of the Region 2D tournament last season. But three starters, who all now play at Southwest Virginia Community College, graduated.

“I didn’t expect to have the kind of record (13-3) we have right now, but these girls get after it and they are eager to learn,” Moss said. “We had good leadership last season, and we have a lot of girls who can help us this season.”

Langston is an example of that.