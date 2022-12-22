Lane, Titans shoot past Rebels

Connor Lane scored 26 points and B.J. Castle hit a clutch shot as the Twin Springs Titans held off Patrick Henry for a 56-49 non-district boys basketball win on Thursday.

Twin Springs clung to a 49-45 lead with two minutes remaining when Castle sank the second of the two shots he made on the day.

Jake Hall had another top-notch performance for PH with 26 points.

Union 55, Oliver Springs 41

Reyshawn Anderson had 23 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists as Union overpowered Oliver Springs in the seventh-place game of the Smoky Mountain Classic.

Union (4-2) forced 24 turnovers.

Oliver Springs was led by Michael Tuck’s 14 points.

Marblehead (Mass.) 68, Tennessee High 67

The Tennessee High Vikings dropped a double-overtime decision in their final game at the KSA Holiday Classic in Florida.

THS (11-2) received 21 points from Creed Musick and 19 more from Colin Brown. The Vikings open play in the Arby’s Classic on Dec. 27 against Norcross from Georgia.

John Battle 53, Holston 47

Porter Gobble’s tiebreaking free throw with 4:49 remaining put John Battle ahead to stay as the Trojans topped Holston in the semifinals of the New Peoples Bank Holiday Classic at Honaker.

Battle beat the Cavaliers by single digits for the third time this season and will play either J.I. Burton or Honaker in tonight’s title game.

GIRLS

Twin Springs 58, Patrick Henry 16

A 28-point, five-rebound, three-steal, two-assist masterpiece by senior Kayli Dunn was the difference as the Titans pounded Patrick Henry.

Preslie Larkin’s double-double – 14 points, 10 rebounds – was also a highlight. Mackenzie Gillenwater’s nine rebounds and Ryleigh Gillenwater’s three steals also helped Twin Springs improve to 5-3.

It was the fourth game in four days for The Titans, who played in a tournament in Rogersville, Tennessee, on Monday and Tuesday, competed in Bristol on Wednesday and returned home Thursday.

Whitefield Academy (Ky.) 54, Union 40

University of the Cumberlands commit Amy Thompson tossed in 23 points as Whitfield dominated the second half in a win over the Union Bears.

Union led 20-7 at halftime, but Thompson took over during the final two quarters.

Abby Slagle scored a game-high 24 points for Union, now 5-4.

Sacred Heart (Conn.) 43, Wise Central 36

A cold shooting first-half proved to the undoing for Wise County Central as the Warriors dropped a decision to Sacred Heart Catholic of Greenwich, Connecticut, in the third-place game of the KSA Classic in Florida.

Sophomores Emmah McAmis (13 points) and Abbie Jordan (12 points) combined for 25 of Central’s 36 points.

Payton Sfreddo led Sacred Heart with 15 points. She is a University of Virginia lacrosse commit.

Fort Chiswell 62, Tazewell 47

Maddie Day continued her stellar week with 29 points and six rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Tazewell Bulldogs fell to Fort Chiswell in the third-place game of the Danny Jonas Memorial Christmas Tournament.

Maddie Gillespie added eight points and 12 boards in the loss.

Mount Airy (N.C.) 45, Rural Retreat 31

Another double-double by Brelyn Moore – 18 points, 10 rebounds – wasn’t enough as Rural Retreat lost in the fifth-place game of the Danny Jonas Memorial Christmas Tournament.

Sullivan East 64, Twin Valley 47

Jenna Hare canned four 3s and finished with 28 points to lift the Patriots past the Panthers in the Holiday Hoops seventh place game.

Asia Carnes had 11 points, Sophie Johnson added nine and Kylie Hurley had two of eight 3s for Sullivan East (6-11).

Haylee Moore led Twin Valley (4-5) with 28 poins. Ally Bales added eight in the loss.

Independence 53, West Ridge 48

Hannah Moss scored 15 points with five 3s and Chloe Moss had 12 points and four 3s to lead Independence to the Holiday Hoops fifth place finish over the Wolves.

Kamryn Kitchen added 15 points for the Patriots, who finished with 11 3s, and outscored West Ridge 28-14 in the second half.

Rachel Niebruegge, who had four of West Ridge's six 3s, led the Wolves with 15 points. Fallon Taylor added 13 and Alexis Hood had 10 in the loss.

High Point Christian 65, Tennessee High 34

Kylie Torrence scored 12 points and Nadia VonReichbauer canned 11 points and three of the Cougars' nine 3s in High Point Christian's Holiday Hoops third place victory over the Vikings.

Nadiya Hairston added 11 points for the Cougars, which outscored the short-handed Vikinsg 26-8 in the second half.

Tennessee High, which played without senior Kendall Cross, was paced by Macie Strouth with nine points and six rebounds and Anna Kate Kinch with 10 rebounds. Chase Wolfenbarger added seven points in the loss for the Vikings.