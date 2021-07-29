LANDON
Q: I purchased a home in June. My real estate agent hired an inspector and collected a fee from my husband and me. The inspector wrote an inspection report that minor problems were showing. I paid a second fee for him to return after the owners repaired the problems to ensure that everything was in great shape.
Two longtime friends and business partners are planning to open a duckpin bowling alley in downtown Bristol, Tennessee.
Welcome to “Poplar Creek Phase A,” currently ground zero for Corridor Q and U.S. Highway 121 — and a portion of Virginia’s long anticipated Coalfields Expressway.
BRISTOL, Va. — Cyber criminals conducted a ransomware attack on the Bristol Virginia Police Department’s computers earlier this year and now appear to be trying to sell information on the dark web.
A woman was arrested Thursday on a drug charge in Bluff City.
Q: For years, I thought Pink Floyd’s “Have a Cigar” was sung by David Gilmour. But I recently read it was actually sung by someone named Roy Harper. Is this true? If so, who is Roy Harper?
ABINGDON, Va. - Washington County School Board member Terry Fleenor has resigned, effective July 31. Here is a copy of his resignation letter,…
Washington County School Board member Terry Fleenor announced his resignation late Sunday, nearly a week after a contentious board meeting that included discussion of transgender issues.
Now-retired Pope Benedict XVI declared that the post-Vatican II rite was the "ordinary form" for the church, but that the older Latin Mass could be encouraged when requested by the faithful. Now, current Pope Francis argued that the old Latin Mass has become divisive.
Michael and Margie Munsey’s backyard getaway is fit for a fairytale. The couple love that their Abingdon historic Carriage House is a roadside attraction, decorated in a magical Old World European style.