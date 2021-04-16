 Skip to main content
Landfill - city's response to notice of violation
Landfill - city's response to notice of violation

  • Updated
March 4 letter from the City of Bristol, Virginia, to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, responding to a Feb. 22 notice of violation from the DEQ about recordkeeping violations at the city's landfill. 

