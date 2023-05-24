Ellyson Kovacs is back on the state’s biggest stage as far as high school girls tennis goes, this time in singles competition and this time with more motivation.

The Tennessee High junior’s 2022 season ended with runner-up medals in doubles and team events during the TSSAA Class AA state tournament.

After coming so close a year ago, Kovacs is focused on getting the gold in Murfreesboro.

“She returned home [after last year’s state tourney] with a blazing fire to finish the job,” said THS coach Ellan Fugate Kitzmiller. “Ellyson's goal is a state championship; her skill and dedication has put her in a position to accomplish that goal.”

The quest resumes today as Kovacs clashes with Collierville senior Ella de Jesus at 12:30 p.m. (CST) in a first-round match at the Adams Tennis Complex. The semifinals will be played Thursday too, with the finals scheduled for Friday morning.

Kovacs won the Region 1-AA championship in impressive fashion as she earned a 6-0, 6-0 semifinal win over Sevier County’s Addison Wyrick and followed that up with a 6-1, 6-0 title win over Alexa Yelenosky of Seymour.

“Patience was the biggest key for the regional tournament,” Kovacs said. “It was a long, rainy day that moved us to three different locations, so we all had to stay focused and be ready at any moment. I think it was to my advantage that the opponent I played in the finals had a quick turnaround on-court between matches, so I was able to rest and get mentally prepared. I had played with her in the past, so it helped that I knew how she played her game.”

She has some familiarity with her opponent today as well.

“I had played her last year in a different tournament and she is a very strong competitor, so I hope that I can keep up my level of play to compete with her,” Kovacs said. “There are many strong girls in this draw, so I have to bring my best game.”

Kovacs has valuable state tournament experience after reaching the finals in doubles and in the team portion last spring.

“The atmosphere that is around the state tournament was really intense and it helped me get ready for the great competition that I got to face and I hope that it will continue this year,” Kovacs said. “I feel more prepared to handle the pressure that comes with this level of play and that I hope to be just as successful this year.”

How would Kovacs sum up her game?

“My biggest strength is that I am able to move well, get to most every ball and stay athletic even when I am tired and the pressure is on,” Kovacs said. “I have a diverse game and don't settle for one particular shot.”

Kitzmiller has been impressed by her prized pupil.

Tennessee High has become regular state tourney participants in boys and girls tennis since 2010 and the Vikings have won team championships and got first-place finishes in doubles during that time.

Kovacs is trying to become the first THS standout to haul a singles title back to Bristol.

“She is a very talented, self-driven and an extremely competitive player,” Kitzmiller said. “One thing I am certain of is when it is all said and done there will be nothing left on the court. As Ellyson has always done she will give it everything she has got. There is zero doubt in my mind she can do this. It's her time to make history.”

Two days before she took the court in Murfreesboro, Kovacs was calm, cool and collected.

“I have been working hard preparing for state so I am feeling pretty confident in my level of play,” Kovacs said. “I am going in to the tournament feeling good, so I hope that I play good.”