A Southwest Virginia man is in custody after an extensive search and investigation following the fatal shooting of a Big Stone Gap police offi…
An array of speakers eulogized Michael Chandler as a “hero,” a “role model” and an example of what a public servant should be. Chandler, 29, was shot early Saturday performing a welfare check at a house in the 2500 block of Orr Street.
More than 50 people have been recently indicted on drug charges in Wise County related to crimes committed during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Wednesday.
ABINGDON, Va. — Two Washington County hikers embarked upon a journey of self-discovery while on a mission to complete the Appalachian Trail th…
There are nine Virginia playoff games and one from Tennessee that will be played tonight and on Saturday in the area. Who will advance, and who will call it a season and pull out the basketballs? Find out by checking out the prep football predictions from the Bristol Herald Courier sports staff.
Community members in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, were in shock and mourning Sunday following the death of a police officer in the Wise County town.
“For us to come back,” Charles Quillen said. “It felt like it was just something bigger than us.”
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — After nearly two years of treating thousands sickened by COVID-19, Ballad Health System faces another daunting challenge…
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Ian Scammell (Grundy), Malique Hounshell (Abingdon), Dustin Sturgill (Wise Central), Connor Beeson (Patrick Henry), Xavyion Turner-Bradshaw (Graham) star in first-round wins
Grundy, Patrick Henry, Abingdon, Wise County Central, Graham, Maryville all advance.
PREP FOOTBALL: Twin Springs coach Keith Warner right where he belongs as he leads turnaround for the Titans
“There has been some pressure on these kids, but they’ve responded,” Warner said. “It shows their maturity and growth.”