Knicely has been a nice fit for Wasps

EMORY, Va. – College football coaches search for a variety of qualities from athletes during the recruiting process.

As a high school player, Addison Knicely certainly made an impression on E&H defensive coordinator Tommy Buzzo.

“Here was this little-bitty kid in terms of weight making tackles and playing physical,” Buzzo said. “Our biggest worry with Addison was that he would hurt himself because he hit people so hard.”

Thanks of hours of labor in the weight room and 20 more pounds to his six-foot-one, 180-pound frame, Knicely has emerged as one of the top hitters in the South Atlantic Conference as a junior.

“I couldn’t be happier with the type of player and young man that Addison has become,” Buzzo said.

Knicely grew up just 15 minutes from the campus of Bridgewater College in rural Mount Crawford, Virginia. In addition to BC, the Fort Defiance High School graduate said he attracted interest from football coaches at Richmond and VMI.

Following the advice of Fort Defiance defensive coordinator and former Emory & Henry standout defensive back Ryan Byrd, Knicely toured the E&H campus as a senior and attended the Wasps game against rival Ferrum.

“The atmosphere was just crazy,” Knicely said. “I wanted to go to a school where football was important to the fans and alumni and where I would have a chance to play.”

After earning playing time in all four games during the COVID shortened 2020 season, Knicely has been a staple of the E&H defense the past two years. He was selected to the Virginia Sports Information Director second team in 2021 after collecting 36 tackles, 11 pass breakups and three interceptions.

Entering Saturday’s home finale against Carson-Newman, Knicely ranks sixth in the SAC with 7.9 tackles per game.

“Making tackles is my favorite part of the game,” Knicely said. “I grew up watching old school safeties in the NFL who would come down and make plays.”

Knicely has also navigated the transition from the free safety position, where the thrived last season, to the strong safety or whip spot where the emphasis is on making stops.

“I was kind of skeptical about the move at first because I enjoy pass coverage and getting interceptions, but I’ve embraced the change,” Knicely said.

Fifth-year senior free safety Jaylyn Kreimes has served as a mentor to Knicely and all the E&H defensive backs.

“I look up to Jayln,” Knicely said. “He has great fundamentals and I’m always looking to learn and improve.”

Versatility is a strong point for Knicely who balanced the roles of defensive back, running back, receiver and place-kicker at Fort Defiance. Knicely, who made 119 tackles during his junior season, even converted five extra points during his first year with the Wasps.

Knicely is grateful that Byrd helped steer him to far Southwest Virginia.

“Coach Byrd told me that he had a great experience in Emory,” Knicely said. “My hometown is located in the country and love it here. I just want to keep growing and developing as a player.”

Buzzo is proud of Knicely’s development.

“When we were looking for guys that we thought could be good at the NCAA Division II level, Addison’s name was brought up,” Buzzo said. “Our conference has a higher level of athlete at every position, and Addison has been a phenomenal program kid.”

Just what are unique qualities for Knicely?

“Addison has great instincts, he’s a good tackler and he’s very physical for his size,” Buzzo said.