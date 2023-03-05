As George Wythe’s Reed Kirtner stood in the hallway at Gate City Middle School on Friday night not long after his team’s 85-55 thumping of Twin Springs in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Class 1 boys basketball state tournament, he was approached by a fan of the squad the Maroons had just manhandled.

The female member of the “Big Red Army” – as the Titans’ vocal and passionate supporters are known – complimented Kirtner on how well he had just played and lauded his talent.

Many folks were expressing those same sentiments following one of the best quarterfinal performances in any classification across the Commonwealth on Friday night.

Kirtner hit eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points as he put on a shooting clinic in every sense of the word.

“I think it was definitely one of my best performances all year scoring-wise,” Kirtner said.

That’s an understatement from a humble kid if there’s ever been one.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore guard knocked down four shots from beyond the arc in the first quarter alone and scored 18 points in the game’s opening 10:17.

“I’ve seen him shoot well, but [Friday night] he stepped up on the big stage and he was lights out,” said teammate Ty Campbell. “He put on a show from the jump. He hit the first 3, then he hits another and then hits another one after that. I was like, ‘He’s not gonna miss.’ … He played his butt off and I’m very proud of him.”

Kirtner will look to have the hot hand again today as George Wythe (25-3) faces Mountain Empire District rival Auburn (24-6) at 7 p.m. in a VHSL Class 1 state semifinal contest at Floyd County High School.

The sharpshooter has put in plenty of work to reach this point.

What kind of sacrifices has Kirtner made?

“I took this year off from all of my other sports to focus on basketball fully,” Kirtner said. “It’s been a long and hard offseason, but I’m glad it’s paying off. … I’m in the gym every day as much as I can, whether it’s getting shots up or lifting or just watching film, I’m always trying to get better.”

He has a positive role model in his older sister, Meleah. She was a basketball standout at GW as well and now plays for the women’s basketball team at NCAA Division I East Tennessee State University.

“She has definitely made a big impact on my life,” Reed Kirtner said. “We’ve grown up in a gym and just worked really hard all of our lives. I’ve only been able to make a few games of hers this year, but the ones I have been to, she has shown what she can do on any level.”

Reed Kirtner has taken his game to another level this season.

“He and I had a serious conversation during the summer. Since then he has been a different player,” said George Wythe coach Tony Dunford. “He’s tremendously improved, but the scary thing is that he’s only beginning to scrape the surface of his full potential. … He’s starting to develop more of a complete game on both ends of the court. He’s had a great year.”

Kirtner is averaging a team-high 13.9 points per contest for a squad that has about as balanced of an attack as one can find at the Class 1 level.

Also a team that has just one senior and is two wins away from the second state championship in program history.

“We are all bought in and locked in on our goal and the dreams we have,” Kirtner said.