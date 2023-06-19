BRISTOL, Va. – Bill Kinneberg has filled out countless lineup cards featuring the names of hundreds of different players during his decades in the game, including stints as the head baseball coach at the University of Texas at El Paso, University of Wyoming and University of Utah.

Yet, he’ll admit there is something special these days in his gig as manager of the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners to pencil in a specific 12-letter name like he did on Father’s Day and in eight games before.

This particular collegian batting sixth, wearing No. 8 and playing third base happened to be Joe Kinneberg.

He is the oldest of Bill and Janet Kinneberg’s two kids and this summer marks the first time that father and son have experienced the coach and player dynamic.

“It’s been interesting and really fun for me,” Bill Kinneberg said. “Being with him every day has been one of the highlights of my career.”

Concurrently, the youngster has relished the opportunity to glance over at the dugout and see his old man calling the shots and offering instruction.

“It’s honestly been great,” Joe Kinneberg said. “It’s the most fun I’ve had in a long time playing baseball.”

***

Any story about a father and son is bound to include a seminal and sentimental moment where the two play catch in the backyard and bond over the ritual and rhythm of the simple act.

Bill Kinneberg breaks into a smile when recalling such a scene that occurred years ago at the family’s home in Sandy, Utah.

Bill grabbed a catcher’s mitt and Joe Kinneberg, 8 or 9 years old at the time, began to fire fastball after fastball at the target.

“After a few, I walked up to him and said, ‘Hey, I can probably help you a little bit if you want some tips.’ Joe says, ‘Nah dad, I want to do it my way’ or something like that and I was just like OK,” Bill Kinneberg recalled.

Joe Kinneberg eventually came around and soon became a sponge as he soaked up each and every bit of advice the old man gave him.

After all, Bill Kinneberg had pitched in the College World Series for the Arizona Wildcats and had spent time as either an assistant or head coach with five different NCAA Division I programs and had a two-year stint coaching in the Chicago White Sox minor league system.

He was the head coach at Utah from 2005-2021.

“I’d say I grew up on a ball field,” Joe Kinneberg said.

Being the son of a DI coach is not always easy and requires a lot of sacrifices. However, Bill and Joe are still close.

“Early in his high school years I’d come home and be dead tired and he’d say, ‘Let’s go back to the cages and hit,’ ” Bill Kinneberg said. “Most of the time I’d go back and open the cage and let him hit.”

While the youngest of the Kinneberg kids, David, shunned baseball and turned into a 6-foot-6 basketball standout, Joe Kinneberg had to work his way onto the roster at Juan Diego Catholic High School.

“He wasn’t a great high school player,” Bill Kinneberg said. “There were times he didn’t play in high school. He’s made himself a decent player by working and sticking with it and hanging in there. He’s had a rough time, embarrassment of not getting playing time, but he’s kept going and it kind of astounds Janet and I a little bit. For him to be playing now at a pretty good level, I’m very proud of that.”

He eventually earned a spot on the team at Western Nebraska Community College and just completed his first season at Newman University, a NCAA Division II school in Wichita, Kansas.

One of the reasons Bill Kinneberg stepped down at Utah following the 2021 season was to spend more time with his family and watch his son play.

“I live with him through his at-bats,” Bill Kinneberg said. “Not so much here, because I am getting used to it. When he’s in college, I’m watching every game and living every at-bat through him. It’s been fun for me to watch.”

The feeling is mutual.

"It's good to see him back in coaching mode," his son said.

Joe Kinneberg also has another valuable mentor he can rely on, his dad’s best friend and former teammate at the University of Arizona.

The man is also his godfather.

Who would that be?

Two-time World Series champion and current Cleveland Guardians skipper Terry Francona.

“He’s been great to me my whole life,” Joe Kinneberg said. “I didn’t realize how popular he was when I was younger. He was just Terry and still is. He has given me some of my favorite baseball memories of my life whether it’s been spending time with him in spring training or coming to see me play.”

***

It’s only fitting that Bill Kinneberg is getting to coach his son for the first time in Bristol.

Bill was the pitching coach for the Appalachian League’s Bristol White Sox in 2003 and 2004 when Joe was just a toddler.

Before future big leaguers like Gio Gonzalez, Jay Marshall, Chris Young, Lucas Harrell and Brandon Allen would take the field for the home team at DeVault Stadium, it was Joe Kinneberg’s personal playground.

“The boys and I would drop Bill off at the field every morning before anyone else arrived at the field and Bill would pitch to Joe as he swung his big plastic bat and David crawled around in the grass,” Janet Kinneberg said. “Joe and Bill would play for quite a while before other coaches and players trickled into the clubhouse.

“In the evenings, the boys and I would show up to crowded stands with very friendly fans. One night, Joe had had enough of others batting, he decided that it was now his turn to hit. So he started to yell at the top of his lungs, 'It’s my turn, it’s my turn.' And even though we were standing on the concourse with David in his stroller, the team and coaches all heard Joe as did the fans. It was both embarrassing and hilarious as I tried to shush our overwrought Joe.”

Joe Kinneberg is getting his turn this summer and this is no case of nepotism.

He’s hitting .333 (11-for-33) with seven RBIs thus far.

Joe had a walk-off hit against the Kingsport Axmen on June 9 and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in a 7-6 Father’s Day win over the Burlington Sock Puppets.

“He’s playing OK,” Bill Kinneberg said. “He’s swinging the bat fine, but needs to play better defense. I’m happy with where he’s at. He’s working hard like the rest of the guys and he’s loving being here and playing.”

How would Joe grade his performance so far with the State Liners?

“I’d give myself a B,” Joe said. “I have to pick up a few more doubles, maybe hit a bomb. But getting base is good.”

A wry smile crosses his face when told about his father/coach’s assessment.

“He gives me a lot of crap about my defense,” Joe said. “But I wouldn’t have it any other way.”