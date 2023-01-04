Kinneberg brings vast experience to State Liners

Bill Kinneberg is the new manager of the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners and he hopes the summer of 2023 turns out to be as memorable as his previous stints tutoring young players in the city were.

Kinneberg served as the pitching coach for the Bristol White Sox in both 2003 and 2004 when the Appy League was a professional rookie league and has many fond memories of that experience.

“To be honest with you, those were two of the favorite years of coaching I’ve had,” Kinneberg said. “They were really valuable, I learned a ton and I enjoyed it a lot.”

Now 65-years-old and a year and a half retired from leading the baseball program at the University of Utah, Kinneberg’s interest was piqued in the new-look Appalachian League when the circuit was transformed into an amateur collegiate wood bat league prior to the 2021 season.

His son, Joe, played for the Pulaski River Turtles last summer.

“I was able to come out and watch him and got to go to a few different towns and watch some games,” Kinneberg said. “It brought back some memories. I talked with [Appy League Director] Brian Graham this fall and things came together and there was an opportunity. I thought what the heck, why not come back and enjoy another summer. It gives me a chance to get out of the house, do something that I really love and have a chance to get back on the field.”

A dedicated baseball man, Kinneberg has spent most of his life on the field.

He compiled a 625-717-1 record in 26 seasons as a head coach during stops at Texas-El Paso (1985), Wyoming (1986-1992) and Utah (1996, 2005-2021). He also had stints as an assistant at Arizona State and Arizona.

Kinneberg played under the tutelage of legendary head coach Jerry Kindall for two seasons with the Arizona Wildcats after transferring from Central Arizona College. He pitched in the 1979 College World Series for the Wildcats and his most famous teammate was future MLB manager Terry Francona.

“I wasn’t a very good player, but I was on a great team,” Kinneberg said. “I was a closer back when there weren’t too many closers, I guess. Most of the guys on that team played professional baseball and a lot of ‘em made it to the big leagues. I didn’t do so well in the College World Series. I loved being there, but not the best memories as far as performance goes.”

While he was never able to guide Utah to a CWS berth in Omaha, Kinneberg has plenty of positive recollections from his time calling the shots at the school in Salt Lake City.

“It’s a great community to live in,” Kinneberg said. “As a coach, I look back at it now and I had two young sons who were 4 and 2 when I moved here and we got them through the same school district through high school. That’s kind of unusual these days for a coach and was a real plus.”

He oversaw the Utes as they made the major shift from the Mountain West Conference to the Pac-12 Conference.

“When we transitioned into the Pac-12,” Kinneberg said. “It gave us relevance.”

His 2009 and 2016 teams reached the NCAA Tournament and his resume included titles in both leagues.

Kinneberg actually attended Utah’s Rose Bowl loss to Penn State on Monday.

“Coach K is a man of standards,” said Stephen Fife, who pitched for Kinneberg at Utah and eventually reached the majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers. “He provides the team a growth culture, structure and sets the expectation. By doing so, he holds his players and staff accountable to the standards. He is a relatable coach that understands that baseball is a game. There was always a time to focus and work but also times to enjoy the game and laugh with the boys. … Being 19, 20 and 21 years old during my time under Coach K, those were very impactful years in my growth to become a man. I cannot say I would be who I am today without the lessons learned as a Ute.”

Gio Gonzalez was the most notable pitcher Kinneberg mentored during his tenure with the Bristol White Sox. Former BriSox hurler Demetrius Banks never reached the big leagues, but spent 16 seasons in pro ball and cites Kinneberg as a reason for his longevity.

“When he first came in, I don’t think we liked each other,” Banks said. “He was a college coach, a little different than the other coaches in pro ball as far as how he went about it and that kind of rubbed some guys the wrong way. But the thing of it is, if I would have never met him, I would have never stayed in pro ball as long as I did. He’s a good coach and I credit him.

“He and I were talking one day and he said, ‘We have to change your arm angle. You’re not throwing strikes, what you are trying to do is not successful.’ I was like, ‘All right, I’ll try something different.’ I was able to work on my arm angle for two months and went from topping out at 90 miles-per-hour to topping out at 95. For him to take the time to do that, he showed some care and put his all into it. “

Kinneberg’s college connections and years of experience will certainly be valuable as he tries to move past last year’s miserable showing by Bristol.

The State Liners had a league-worst 14-39 record under the guidance of manager Barbaro Garbey with a collective team ERA of 8.00 and constant roster shuffling as players came and went at a dizzying pace.

“We are very excited to have someone as talented as Bill to manage the State Liners this season,” said Bristol president/general manager Mahlon Luttrell. “It is also pretty cool that Bill coached here in Bristol when the White Sox were with us. I feel that Bill will bring excitement that we have not seen for a while.”

Kinneberg’s summer league experiences include being the head coach of the 2007 and 2010 U.S. Collegiate National Teams and the pitching coach of Team USA’s 1999 squad.

He happened to be the pitching coach for Italy in the 1984 Olympics held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

“I went to Italy in 1983 and got there and didn’t know who I was coaching,” Kinneberg said. “It was a unique situation. The team had to win the European Cup championship to qualify for the Olympics and did that. That was some kind of summer and going to the Olympics was fantastic.”

Kinneberg will be in his element in the Appalachian League as he is already preparing for the 48-game schedule. The State Liners open the season on June 2 at Princeton.

“Having coached for 37 years, I spent most of those years sending kids out to these types of leagues,” Kinneberg said. “I understand the summer league game is for development. There are two goals for me – to help them be a better baseball player when they leave in two months and the most important thing is to send them back healthy too. Those two things are on the top of my mind.”