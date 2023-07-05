KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Kingsport teen Hunter Morgan made a life-changing discovery at age four.

“I was over at my neighbor’s house when I found a racing kart. Things were on from there,” Morgan said.

Following seven-run year in the hyper-competitive sport of karting, the 14-year-old Morgan is now a regular on the Bandolero scene at Kingsport Mini Way, Kingsport Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

A Bandolero is a spec-series car designed for racers as young as 10. From throttle control to driving and passing in traffic, the emphasis is on fundamentals.

“You can learn about everything with these cars, but the biggest aspect is race craft,” Morgan said. “With no front suspension, a Bandolero is a whole lot harder to drive than a kart.”

Morgan knows all about serious racing and winning.

Relying on the advice and mechanical ingenuity of his father Les Morgan, Hunter filled up the family garage with dozens of karting trophies. He competed at various North Carolina tracks in the famed Burris Blue Grey Series.

“In my last year of karting, I was able to win two series championships along with a track championship. That was fun,” Morgan said.

Morgan advanced to the Bandolero ranks two years ago. In both karting and Bandolero, drivers are divided into different classes based on age.

“I am in the Outlaw division this year, which includes racers from age 12 and up,” Morgan said. “Last year, we were able to finish among the top 11 in the national standings.”

So far this season, Morgan has collected six wins. That mark includes a victory last Friday at Kingsport Speedway.

Morgan and his friend Mardy Roberts III from Church Hill, Tennessee, are also regular competitors in the Summer Shootout series held each Tuesday in Charlotte.

Along with a similar program at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the Summer Shootout Series has long served as a training ground for aspiring NASCAR competitors.

“We’re planning to run in all 10 rounds this season in Charlotte,” Morgan said. “We finished eighth after getting wrecked in our first race in June, and then I was leading when my engine blew in the second race.”

Morgan is affiliated with AK Performance, a driver-deveioment program based in Kannapolis, North Carolina, that works with Bandolero, Legend car and Late Model drivers.

The expansive AK operation includes Brexton Busch, son of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champ Kyle Busch, and Keelan Harvick, son of Cup veteran Kevin Harvick.

“We went over to the AK team this year, and things have gone really well,” Morgan said. “Kyle Busch comes out to the races, and I kid around with Brexton all the time in the pits. Brexton is a really good driver in the Bandits class for drivers age 7-11.”

Depending on the track, a Bandolero Outlaw can generate speeds up to 70 mph.

“These cars are definitely a handful to drive, but we’re all the same since this is a spec series,” Morgan said. “Hopefully, we can move up a division next year to something like Street Stocks at Kingsport Speedway.

“Of course, I’m hoping to go all the way to NASCAR but that depends on the money.”

Pit Stops: Some of the top young drag racers around the East Coast will be in action at Bristol Dragway over the next two weeks. Part one of the show is set for Friday through Sunday with the Mike Bos Chassis Craft Junior Dragster Nationals. The prestigious NHRA Junior Drag Racing League Eastern Conference Finals follows on July 10-15. The NJDRL event has been held in Bristol since 2004 and has served as a launching pad for several current NHRA pro competitors.