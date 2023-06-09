A 43-year-old Kingsport, Tennessee, man is being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $33,500 bond, facing drug- and weapons-related charges.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were on the hunt for a vehicle thought to be involved in Sullivan County, Tennessee, burglaries on June 5, when they saw a vehicle matching the description at the coin laundry on West Stone Drive in Kingsport.

Nikolas McGuire, who was in the vehicle, was known to have outstanding warrants, and deputies took him into custody. The arresting deputies also observed multiple items of drug paraphernalia, a Cobra pistol and a glass container containing 50 grams of methamphetamine lying in plain view inside the vehicle.

McGuire had been previously convicted of multiple felonies. On Monday, he was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon by a convicted felon, manufacture/delivery/sell/possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.