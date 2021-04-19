 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kingsport man charged with attempted murder after firing at officers
0 comments

Kingsport man charged with attempted murder after firing at officers

  • Updated
  • 0

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - A Kingsport man was arrested Saturday after evading and shooting at police.

Edward B. Zanes, 46, has been charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder of a law enforcement officer and felony evading arrest.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Wadlow Gap Road at around 7:30 p.m., a release from the department states.

Upon arrival to the scene, deputies learned that Zanes had failed to stop at a checkpoint in Scott County, Virginia. A pursuit ensued with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and a Virginia State Trooper into Sullivan County.

Zanes crashed his vehicle just over the Sullivan County line. Upon exiting the vehicle, Zanes fired a shot at the officers, and he was taken into custody a short time later, the release continued.

No one was injured during the incident.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Culbertson enticed to gridiron by Xbox
Sports News

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Culbertson enticed to gridiron by Xbox

  • Updated

Trevor Culbertson was already one of the better high school basketball players in Southwest Virginia. He is now playing football at J.I. Burton for the first time since eighth grade and has been a key cog in the Raider' run to the Region 1D championship game slated for Friday at Holston. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts