Kingsport man charged with attempted murder after firing at officers

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - A Kingsport man was arrested Saturday after evading and shooting at police.

Edward B. Zanes, 46, has been charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder of a law enforcement officer and felony evading arrest.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Wadlow Gap Road at around 7:30 p.m., a release from the department states.

Upon arrival to the scene, deputies learned that Zanes had failed to stop at a checkpoint in Scott County, Virginia. A pursuit ensued with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and a Virginia State Trooper into Sullivan County.

Zanes crashed his vehicle just over the Sullivan County line. Upon exiting the vehicle, Zanes fired a shot at the officers, and he was taken into custody a short time later, the release continued.

No one was injured during the incident.