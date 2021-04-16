 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kingsport couple charged with aggravated child abuse
0 comments

Kingsport couple charged with aggravated child abuse

  • Updated
  • 0

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - A Kingsport couple was arrested and charged Thursday with aggravated child abuse of their two-month-old baby after a referral from the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services prompted an investigation.

Cory Ray Gibson, 32, and Lorissa Dawn Gibson, 30, were charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse.

According to a statement from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received a child abuse referral regarding suspected child abuse on Wednesday. An investigation immediately began by interviewing parents Cory and Lorissa Gibson.

Cory Gibson explained how he had handled the baby with such force during one incident, it caused bruising on the baby's head. In another incident, Cory Gibson admitted to handling the baby by the neck.

The investigation revealed that Lorissa Gibson was present and took no action to report the abuse.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Cory Gibson and $3,000 for Lorissa Gibson. Both remain incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Culbertson enticed to gridiron by Xbox
Sports News

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Culbertson enticed to gridiron by Xbox

  • Updated

Trevor Culbertson was already one of the better high school basketball players in Southwest Virginia. He is now playing football at J.I. Burton for the first time since eighth grade and has been a key cog in the Raider' run to the Region 1D championship game slated for Friday at Holston. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts