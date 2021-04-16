Kingsport couple charged with aggravated child abuse

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - A Kingsport couple was arrested and charged Thursday with aggravated child abuse of their two-month-old baby after a referral from the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services prompted an investigation.

Cory Ray Gibson, 32, and Lorissa Dawn Gibson, 30, were charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse.

According to a statement from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received a child abuse referral regarding suspected child abuse on Wednesday. An investigation immediately began by interviewing parents Cory and Lorissa Gibson.

Cory Gibson explained how he had handled the baby with such force during one incident, it caused bruising on the baby's head. In another incident, Cory Gibson admitted to handling the baby by the neck.

The investigation revealed that Lorissa Gibson was present and took no action to report the abuse.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Cory Gibson and $3,000 for Lorissa Gibson. Both remain incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail.