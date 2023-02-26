Le'Ajie Ellington scored 25 points to help No. 9 seed King to a 76-73 Conference Carolinas tournament first round victory over No. 8 Barton on Sunday evening at Chowan University in Murfreesboro, North Carolina.

King (9-20) will play at No. 5 Chowan tonight at 6 p.m. with the winner earning a berth in the Conference Carolinas tournament quarterfinals on Friday at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Ellington's 25 points - which included 11 for 14 from the free throw line - was her career-high at King, which led 43-25 at halftime and then held off a late rally by the Bulldogs.

Tori Smiley had 12 points, Ashley Allen tallied 11 points and 14 rebounds and West Ridge graduate Jaelyn West added six points and eight rebounds.

Chowan won the lone meeting between the clubs, 82-75, on Feb. 19 at King.

MEN

The news wasn't as good for the No. 10 seeded King men's basketball team, which saw its season end with a 100-80 loss to No. 7 Francis Marion in a Conference Carolinas opening round game on Sunday at Converse College in Spartanburg, S.C.

King, which fell behind 55-36 at halftime, was able to whittle the deficit to 70-65 with 10 minutes to play.

Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays completed his King career with 20 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Brandon Lamberth added 17 points and six boards, Darron Howard tallied 13 points, Jaylen Bernard had 10 points and six boards and Myles McCrary also had 10 points for the Tornado.

King finished the season with a 7-22 record.

Francis Marion will face No. 5 Converse tonight, with the winner advancing to Wofford on Friday.