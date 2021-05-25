King University launches new program for special education teachers

BRISTOL, Tenn. — King University is launching a new special education program designed to provide elementary education students and others with the knowledge necessary for meeting the needs of specialized learners.

“Every classroom is filled with unique learners, and the need for teachers who understand the diverse learning needs of all students is more essential than ever,” said Dr. Angie Baker, special education coordinator and assistant professor in the School of Education.

The program, which is now enrolling for the fall semester 2021, is available for both traditional elementary education undergraduates who are seeking dual licensing as well as graduate students who wish to earn a master’s degrees in education.

The coursework may be completed in one year, and is offered via a hybrid program of online and in-person classes, along with student teaching and field experiences.

For more information about the program, visit https://www.king.edu/programs/education/special-education-endorsement.