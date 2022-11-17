King, Tipler lift ETSU past Little Rock

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - Jordan King scored 19 points and also had seven rebounds and five assists to lead East Tennessee State to am 84-76 non-conference victory over Arkansas-Little Rock on Thursday night at Freedom Hall.
Coastal Carolina transfer DeAnthony Tipler scored 21 points, Justice Smith added 11 and Allen Strothers and Georgia transfer Josh Taylor scored 10 points apiece.
Jordan Jefferson led the Trojans with 15 points, while DeAntoni Gordon added 14.
Virginia Tech transfer Jalen Haynes contributed eight points and eight rebounds for the Buccaneers, who led 42-35 at halftime.
ETSU (3-1) visits Tennessee Tech on Sunday.