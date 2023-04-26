BRISTOL, Tenn. - Kyleigh Payne just wants the King University softball team to have fun.

The Tornado hopes to have plenty of it over the next few days at the Conference Carolinas Softball Championship at Tyger River Park in Duncan, S.C.

They did in 2022, rolling through the competition to win the title and earn a berth in the NCAA regionals. The goal ahead is to do it again, beginning today against either No. 8 seed Belmont Abbey or No. 9 North Greeneville. The championship game is slated for Sunday, weather permitting.

King enters as the top seed for the second year in a row in what has been adversity-filled spring season.

"I still believe in those girls and they believe in themselves too, they believe in one another. I think it just came down to me, just not pressing them so much," said Payne, who led King to a second straight regular season title in her first season as head coach of the Tornado. "I needed to take a step back myself and just say. 'you all just go out there and have fun'. Not giving them too much insight about the other players, we are just worried about us. I just want them focusing on giving their best for each other today or every day we are out there on the field."

King (31-20, 16-6), which finished one game ahead of Lees-McRae and Francis Marion to claim the top seed, won 15 straight games at the end of the last season heading into regionals, but this year the Tornado has had to claw through a variety of issues, including the loss of three key cogs to either injury or decisions to step away from the game.

"Yeah, we have definitely faced it, but I am just super proud of the girls. Just sharing that adversity together and overcoming it together," Payne said. "That is just so important for us so we talk about responding. We want to talk about, in the game when we hit adversity, we are like we have done this. There ain't nothing new to us so we are just taking it one game at a time and I am just proud of the girls."

Softball is all about pitching, and King is currently loaded in the circle, led by senior transfer Madison Walter (11-5, 1.96 ERA) and freshman Savana Luper (12-4, 2.70), along with Ridgeview graduate Nikole Counts and Marleigh Duncan from Union. Luper has been a pleasant surprise while still recovering from shoulder surgery two years ago.

"Luper as a freshman caught herself by surprise. I knew what she could do, but now that she is extremely comfortable being pushed every single day it has just been so much fun watching her growth and the fact that she knows she still has so much room for potential," Payne said. "Whenever we are in high pressure situations, Maddie Walter wants the ball. She is a dog and just having Luper learn from her, having her learn from Nikole Counts and Marleigh Duncan and Carly Turner. It is only making her even better so we are excited for Luper's future, but right now we are just going to take it a day at a time with Maddie Walter for sure. Both are great girls."

The offense has been led at the top of the order by Walters State transfer Jessica Campbell (.467, 10 HR, 39 RBI, 12 SB), who has also scored 58 runs, batting in front of such talented hitters as Lauren Lawson (.345, 8 HR, 38 RBI), Tinsley Thompson (.305, 6 HR, 24 RBI) and Carly (.333, 3 HR, 35 RBI) among several others.

"Jessica has been the table setter for our team. It is just on and off the field with that girl. If she is not in class she is the first one at the field. She is getting it set up, she is one of the loudest supporters on our team," Payne said. "She is just a great teammate to have, a great human being, but Jessica, her numbers speak for themselves. She is absolutely just a monster, there is no other way to put it, just so much fun coaching her and being around her every day."

Those teammates include a duo of John Battle graduates, Haylee Dye (.292, 4 HR, 24 RBI), Maggie Deel (.321, 4 HR, 21 RBI) and Logan Leonard. Other local graduates seeing action includes Tori Ryan (Tennessee High) and Bradlie Warner (West Ridge).

"Hannah Dye has always played well. Logan has been stepping up too and then Maggie Deel has stepped up tremendously," Payne said. "Maggie has just been waiting for her moment. She has never stopped being a great teammate and I think that is what has kept her in this game and kept her just ready to go and just ready to fill in that role because of the teammate that she was. Her time was there, she was just waiting for it. She is a great player and that is the case with a lot of girls on our team. They are all great players, they just know their time is coming and when it is, show out, just show out."

That is what Payne wants to happen in South Carolina, with hopes that the difficult schedule the Tornado played all season will pay off when it matters most.

"Really, again, I just want them to enjoy their time. I think if they just focus on enjoying their time and being there with their teammates and embracing those moments they are not going to worry so much on just being perfect because I know this game really does do that to these players," Payne said. "Stay focused on being perfect and they won't focus on having fun and that is what is going to get in their way. They just need to have fun and play loose and just take it one game at a time and it is going to be really hard to stop that team if that is the case."

King is one of two Conference Carolinas team currently in the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional rankings. Francis Marion is sixth, while the Tornado is ninth. The top eight will advance to NCAA tournament play so the Tornado is looking to move up at least one spot. Win the tourney title for a second straight year and there will be no worries.

"We are right there on the edge of it. We want to leave no doubt," Payne said. "I don't care if we have an at-large bid, we are leaving no doubt and the girls are ready for it. We are excited, we are super excited."