BRISTOL, Tenn. — King vs. Ohio State.

It happened in 2018. It’s happening again on Sunday in northern Virginia.

Don’t count out the King (16-15) men’s volleyball team, which will meet the Buckeyes (22-9) in the opening round of the seven-team, six match, four-day NCAA Men’s National Collegiate Volleyball Championship at George Mason University. King advanced by upsetting North Greenville in the Conferences Carolinas championship game last Saturday, earning King’s second appearance in the national tournament in program history.

“Ohio State is a really good team. It is not going to be easy, but I also feel like our team can just play like we have nothing to lose,” said 6-foot-2 King setter Jack Sarnowski, a senior from Winter Springs, Fla., who has recorded 2,130 assists at King, including 1,050 this season. “I think that is what we did in the conference tournament, we played with a lot of confidence. We knew that the pressure was on the other team because nobody expected us to win that as a third seed. Our two games were against the higher seeds so I think going into that match we just have to play with confidence and then just keep our energy up which is what we did here.

“Everyone was smiling and laughing, we would lose a point and nobody went down on themselves. I think if we play like that and maybe Ohio State doesn’t have their best game we have a good chance at winning. We have just got to cherish the moments we have there because it is seven teams and we have an opportunity to do this so it is definitely going to be an experience we will all remember.”

King played Ohio State in their previous NCAA tournament appearance in 2018, losing in three sets to what was then the two-time defending national champs. King men’s volleyball coach Ryan Booher sees similarities and differences between the current King squad and the ‘18 team that fell to Ohio State 25-13, 25-23, 25-18 on the Buckeyes’ home floor.

“We have seen them play through the film and we are really going to break that down. I think the biggest thing is — and that team too — had played some really tough teams. The ‘18 team had been out to UCLA and played that year. We went out to Long Beach (this year) and played and it is just like the moment, seeing the big environment, the big gym, this is the NCAAs,” said Booher, whose Tornado would meet two-time national champ Penn State (26-3) next Tuesday with a win. “This one is a little different because we were at satellite sites at Ohio State, but we just need to come in and play.

“We don’t need to let any outside factors bother us, we will work on what they do and adjust to whatever we do. We just need to come out and play and do our best and not worry about mistakes. We relish the underdog role. Nobody expects us to do anything. We have nothing to lose so let’s just go out there and play our best.”

Three-time national champ Long Beach State (20-4), which defeated King in three sets in January, will meet Grand Canyon (20-7) in another second-round match. Top-seeded and 19-time national champion UCLA (29-2) will play the winner of that one in next Thursday’s semifinals, while two-time defending champ and second seed Hawaii (28-2) will meet King, Ohio State or Penn State in the semifinal round. The championship match is slated to be televised by ESPN2 next Saturday.

“I want them to enjoy and soak in every moment because you don’t get these opportunities that often,” said Booher, whose Tornado will leave for Fairfax today, practice on Saturday and play on Sunday. “It has been five years for me and twice in 13 or 14 years [as a program] so you have got to enjoy them when you get the chance.”

Not a bad way for the three King seniors, Jackson Carroll, Sarnowski and Milstead, to finish off their playing days.

“It is definitely a great way to cap off the career. Just knowing all the hard work I have put in for the last four years, it has finally paid off,” Sarnowski said. “It is just a big team accomplishment because I know that is what everybody’s goal is throughout the year is to win that conference championship.”

The next step sounds like a daunting task for the Tornado, especially since the other big-name teams are currently the top six-ranked teams in the RPI, while King is 32nd. Yet, North Greenville from Conference Carolinas pulled a stunner last season, upsetting Princeton in the opening round. The Tornado has a chance to do the same.

“I think personally we are most dangerous when people think we are out and we proved that with how many reverse sweeps we had this year,” said 6-4 King middle blocker Aaron Milstead, a senior from Mechanicsville, Va. “That is why I like this team. In my five years this has been my favorite team just because this team has never quit. This team has never put their head down and this team has always said, ‘I am ready to work hard and let’s work hard and get it done.’”

It didn’t start well for the Tornado, dropping five straight matches to open the season in Chicago and California, including serving as the home opener for No. 3 Long Beach State. All King had to do was play Southern Cal the following night. They also played No. 12 Loyola of Chicago, No. 15 Lewis and Purdue Fort Wayne, which was receiving votes in the preseason polls.

“The first time we played Long Beach was nerve-racking to say the least. My heart was racing, it was a crazy environment and it was their first home game too so their stands were completely filled,” said 6-foot King junior outside hitter Warren Davis, a Texas native, who has used his crazy leaping ability to tally 456 kills this season, including a career-high 29 in the win over North Greenville. “By the time we got to USC, I had settled in a little bit and it was a lot better game for me. It was nerve-racking completely playing those hard teams that you just never thought you would be playing against. You see them on TV all the time and you are like ‘Wow, I am actually physically playing them right now.’

“I just think playing those matches at the very beginning of the year did prepare us because we played some even bigger named schools than Ohio State. It was like this is another school we have played pretty much. We have already played hard teams before so it is nothing that we can’t handle.”

While King came out on the losing end of those matches, that experience certainly paid off as the season approached the end.

“It definitely did because we went out at the beginning of the year and played some really good teams like USC and Long Beach State and that really prepared us for when we came back to get into the conference schedule,” Sarnowski said. “Playing at that high experience, it helped our passers, our hitters, our serving, our setting, everything, it just helped our game.”

That showed as King improved to 9-12 before taking a 17-day break without a match from late February to mid-March due to a scheduling snafu. That turned into a good thing due to a number of injuries that needed time to heal.

“I had overscheduled by accident. I was over our allotted dates so we had to make some cancellations on some non-conference games,” Booher said. “That was on me. To stay in compliance with NCAA rules I had to cancel some games...We had about a 10-day break which was well needed because at that time I think everybody was banged up so it ended up being a blessing in disguise.”

King went 7-3 from that point, defeating second seed Erskine in straight sets in the Conference Carolinas semifinals last Friday and then took down North Greenville in a thrilling five-set match with the Tornado coming out on top with a little help from their fans at the Student Center Complex.

“Having it here, having the home crowd and having them in those hard moments when we were down and our fans are still cheering for us,” Milstead said. “I can’t be down when I have 100-some people cheering for us. It is very hard and it made it a very positive environment for us.”

The Crusaders forced a fifth set with an epic 32-30 fourth set win, but the Tornado was able to pull out the final set and the win. The King fans stormed the court and a good time was had by all.

“It was definitely a lot of fun. It was a surreal experience getting to do that in front of the home crowd, a bunch of families were there, all our friends were there,” Sarnowski said. “When that last ball went out of bounds, just seeing everyone’s face just glow up, it was awesome and just getting to be able to share that moment.”

Getting that same energy will be difficult on Sunday with the large home crowd, but Milstead said the Tornado will lean on their teammates to keep the spirits up against the bigger Buckeyes, who have a pair of front line hitters that stand 6-10 and 6-8. King’s tallest player is Kellan Kennedy at 6-6.

“The bench, definitely the bench,” said Milstead, who said the Tornado must be efficient at serve and serve-receive against the Buckeyes. “I feel like we have a very good bench that supports us well, they are always active and loud and cheering for us so I think our bench will bring the energy.”

“I think we have got to stay with a positive mindset. Come out with energy. Serve and serve-receive is going to be key because they are very a aggressive serving team and just be able to make adjustments,” added Booher. “They are a little bit bigger than what we play in conference, but that doesn’t mean anything. We have just got to make sure we make adjustments and I think sometimes that can be to our benefit because they are not used to playing smaller teams.”

King might be smaller in terms of size, but heart...that can’t be measured.

“That is why we play the game being the underdog,” Davis said. “We beat Erskine and we beat NGO, both of them being underdogs, I was like this is what we live for honestly. I get undervalued a lot being 6-foot so you are just going to come out on the court and be like, ‘Wow, we showed them out, we showed them out. At that point this is nothing new, we can show out.”