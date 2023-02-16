Finally, a track fit for King.

During the 16-year history of track and field at King University, the Tornado has had to train and compete at local high schools or other locations, and they have done quite well at it despite one very important missing piece.

"We have had a lot of success. We have had national champions and All-Americans. We have won five conference championships in cross country, we have won three in track and field." King Director of Athletics David Hicks said. "Not having a facility on campus has always been a little bit of a hindrance, it has been an inconvenience for our students."

Those days are almost over, with a groundbreaking ceremony held on Thursday for a $3.6 million on-campus track and field complex. Hicks said construction will begin Monday, with the project expected to take about six months.

"We will become the premier track and field institution in this area. The best track and field athletes in this region are going to want to come to King because we have the best facility, we have outstanding academics, we have a great athletic tradition," Hicks said. "We are looking forward to growing our team and making an already strong program even better."

Needless to say, King track athletes like senior long distance runner and John Battle graduate Josh Booher is excited that this day has arrived.

"It is huge," said Booher, who plans to compete for the Tornado next season while working on his masters at King. "We have been going to Sullivan East, Tennessee High and Virginia High. It is just going to be so awesome not to have to drive anywhere, to just able to come here and practice on the track and put the miles in. It is going to be great."

The facility will be built near the University's existing outdoor athletic fields. According to a press release, the eight-lane track will feature a high-performance polyurethane surface topped with a seal coat that is designed for shock absorption, and a natural grass area in the center of the track will offer additional practice space for various sports.

"This is a super exciting day for our program," said King interim track coach Sarah Cox. "I think it is a great step in the right direction for growth for us as a university and as a track program. We are so excited that it is finally happening. I think it is an amazing opportunity for us and I think we are really appreciative."

King collaborated with Mattern & Craig Engineers and Surveyors of Kingsport, Tennessee, on concepts for the facility, according to the release. BurWil Construction of Bristol, Tennessee is serving as the construction partner. Baker's Construction Services of Piney Flats, Tennessee, is overseeing site preparation. Financing for the project is made possible by Bank of Tennessee. King is continuing to raise money to pay for the project and contributions are being accepted.

Surfacing for the track is produced by Beynon. The BSS 300 product is designed to offer professional-level performance, particularly for long-distance runners, and is World Athletics Certified. Other institutions currently utilizing this surface include Harvard University and the University of Utah, among others.

"We are excited to begin work on this long-anticipated project, which will expand the noteworthy success of our athletic programs and create a premier destination for track & field events in the region and beyond," King University President Alexander Whitaker said. "We are thankful for the partners who are contributing to this opportunity, which will benefit all those who exercise, train, and compete here."

That, according to Hicks, will include more than just King student-athletes. The community will be encouraged to use the facility, with Hicks adding that King plans to host various college and high school events at the complex.

"We will be a destination for all the high school track athletes that want to continue their careers," Hicks said. "We hope to continue to host our event, we want to host conference championships, high school track meets, regional track meets and truly be part of the community and have all of those folks come and see our campus at King."

King has enjoyed plenty of success without a track to call home. Booher figures even better days are ahead.

"We have had some great success and I think this puts us at the next level," Booher said. "It should help with recruiting. It will help with us practicing and everything else. It is going to make us all better just have a new facility. It is going to be nice."