Drivers and crew chiefs in the NASCAR Cup Series are big believers in preparation.

From high-tech simulators and replays of past events to exhaustive strategy sessions, every scenario is covered.

Then there is the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Consider what veteran driver Brad Keselowski said about the dirt challenge in a recent Zoom interview

“There’s nothing like this. It’s certainly a one-off race for us, and we approach it that way in all facets of our car.”

Keselowski has posted a pair of 11th-place finishes on the Bristol dirt. For various reasons, he hoped for more.

“I was frustrated by both races,” Keselowski said. “Last year, we had a top-five car and I had a problem on the restart where I couldn’t get the car to shift. I lost a bunch of spots and ended up cycling back to 12th or so.

“I felt like were reasonable in the 2021 race. We just needed a long green flag run and that didn’t happen. Having rain in both races really hampered what we had going, but overall I was pleased to be competitive.”

According to Keselowski, the excitement level this weekend will again depend on the weather and track conditions.

“I think drivers have been pretty aggressive in both of the (dirt) races here,” Keselowski said. “The biggest indicator for the success of the race will be the track’s ability to control the dust. If they can control the dust, you will see some really good racing. If you can’t see it’s hard to be aggressive.

“The move last year to have the race under lights and to water the track was really smart.”

How hard is to maneuver a 3,330-pound Cup car around the makeshift dirt track at BMS?

“Once the car starts sliding, you try to ride it out,” Keselowski said. “The visibility is really poor. Most dirt races are short, and the cars don’t have windshields.

“It’s kind of like driving a school bus on a dirt road that’s dusty here. It’s an interesting experience.”

Keselowski has won three times on the concrete version of BMS in a Cup car, including a sweep of the spring and fall races in 2011.

“I prefer to be on the concrete here,” Keselowski said.