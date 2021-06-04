 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kentucky woman sentenced on bank fraud, aggravated identify theft charges
0 comments

Kentucky woman sentenced on bank fraud, aggravated identify theft charges

  • Updated
  • 0

ABINGDON, Va. – A Kentucky woman was sentenced to 39 months in federal prison on Thursday after stealing checks and identification documents from cars to commit bank fraud and identify theft, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Anica Maire Santiago, 34, pleaded guilty in May 2021 to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Co-defendants Cregg Mitchell-Feazell and Patricia Butcher have both pleaded guilty and will be sentenced next month.

According to court documents, on May 24, 2020, at the Iron Furnace Trailhead in Lee County, the group broke into several vehicles and stole personal items, including identification documents, Social Security cards and personal checks.

Four days later, they took one of the stolen checks to a drive-thru lane at a Commercial Bank in Newport, Tennessee. The check was fraudulently made out to one of the victims of the previously thefts. Butcher produced the fraudulent check and a stolen state-issued photo ID to the bank teller, who cashed the check for $935, the release said.

The group used the stolen checks and IDs several other times to cash fraudulent checks. These events were also part of a larger organized scheme involving other break-ins at other locations, other thefts of checkbooks and identification documents, and the cashing of other fraudulent checks, the release continued.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charges pending in fatal motorcycle crash

  • Updated

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Charges are pending against a driver following a Wednesday afternoon crash that killed a motorcyclist, according to Tennessee…

Smyth County sheriff switches to GOP
Elections

Smyth County sheriff switches to GOP

With Smyth County’s sheriff switching to the Republican Party this past week, only two sheriffs remain with the Democratic Party in Southwest Virginia.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts